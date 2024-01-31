Beatgrid’s Cross-Media Solution Highlights Powerful Insights

Data from more than 500 global advertising campaigns by the advertising effectiveness currency Beatgrid, has revealed powerful insights into the changing viewership patterns of consumers as they move seamlessly between Linear TV, Connected TV (BVOD + AVOD) and Online Video in their hunt for the best content.

Analysis of campaigns studied by Beatgrid’s precise deduplicated cross-media and ad effectiveness solution reinforced the continued significance of Linear TV with older audiences, the key and growing role of YouTube in engaging Gen Zs, and the rising importance of video-on-demand services, which are poised to become the new Linear TV.

“Through Beatgrid’s unmatched solution, we have also been able to identify the different platforms that drive incremental reach across the various demographic segments and by how much,” said Beatgrid general manager (ANZ), Cameron Curtis (Lead Image)



“For example, campaigns that seamlessly blended TV and CTV, along with the strategic addition of YouTube, achieved an outstanding 60 per cent incremental reach in the online video platform”.



“This not only effectively captured younger audiences, but also led to a 62 per cent increase in brand lift”.



Cameron said the analysis also showed that integrating Out-of-Home (OOH) into Linear + CTV (BVOD + AVOD) advertising campaigns significantly enhanced the reach and impact of such media campaigns.



“As we saw with YouTube, OOH significantly amplifies campaign reach, particularly among Millennials and Gen Zs, while also generating a positive brand lift,” he said. “This is a trend that’s more pronounced in Australia than in other markets like the United States or Europe”.

Curtis said the insights gained were evidence of the power that advertisers and marketers could gain through Beatgrid’s unmatched measurement solution.

“With marketers under increasing pressure to demonstrate ROI, they need real deduplicated metrics including reach, frequency, and brand lift to make informed and impactful decisions, not claimed exposure based on probability”.



Beatgrid’s co-founder, Daniel Tjondronegoro, said the key to the Beatgrid offering was its Single-Source panel methodology which provides the most accurate solution in Australia’s fragmented cross-screen landscape. “By also resolving the challenge of identifying reach-amplifying channels, marketers can be more empowered to navigate this complex environment through optimising media, identifying relevant content, and adopting data-driven strategies”.



“Our Single-Source measurement connects advertisers and consumers in a transparent advertising ecosystem,” Tjondronegoro said. “Supported by insights from over 500 global campaigns, Beatgrid is not just measuring advertising; it’s inspiring a more accountable future for the industry, where brands and consumers can meet”.