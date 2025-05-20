PHOTO GALLERY: Bask In The Glory Of The Cairns Hatchlings & Crocodiles Awards Winners As They Collect Their Trophies!

The winners of the Cairns Crocodiles Awards and the inaugural Cairns Hatchlings, presented by Yahoo, were announced in sunny Far North Queensland last week but now, you can see them collect all their trophies!

Akcelo and OMD scooped the Grand Prix in the Cairns Crocodiles Awards. Their brilliant ‘McDonald’s X Squid Game: Dare to Play’ campaign for McDonald’s won nine trophies including four Gold Crocodiles. Akcelo and OMD also won a gold for the ‘Grimace’s Very Important Purple Tour’ campaign, again for McDonald’s.

Meanwhile, Grey Thailand picked up seven trophies, including two Gold Crocodiles for ‘Singing Bus’ for FWD Insurance and two for ‘Sad Kama-Chan’ for Bar B Q Plaza.

In the Cairns Hatchlings ceremony, presented by Yahoo, winners from Thinkerbell, Havas Red, Match & Wood, Google and more took the stage to collect their excellent green trophies.

