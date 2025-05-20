B&T ExclusiveFeaturedNewsletter

PHOTO GALLERY: Bask In The Glory Of The Cairns Hatchlings & Crocodiles Awards Winners As They Collect Their Trophies!

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
1 Min Read
The Cairns Hatchlings Winners, presented by Yahoo.

The winners of the Cairns Crocodiles Awards and the inaugural Cairns Hatchlings, presented by Yahoo, were announced in sunny Far North Queensland last week but now, you can see them collect all their trophies!

Akcelo and OMD scooped the Grand Prix in the Cairns Crocodiles Awards. Their brilliant ‘McDonald’s X Squid Game: Dare to Play’ campaign for McDonald’s won nine trophies including four Gold Crocodiles. Akcelo and OMD also won a gold for the ‘Grimace’s Very Important Purple Tour’ campaign, again for McDonald’s.

Click through the gallery below to see all of the photos. To save a photo, press and hold on mobile or right click on desktop.

Meanwhile, Grey Thailand picked up seven trophies, including two Gold Crocodiles for ‘Singing Bus’ for FWD Insurance and two for ‘Sad Kama-Chan’ for Bar B Q Plaza.

You can all the Cairns Crocodiles Awards winners here!

In the Cairns Hatchlings ceremony, presented by Yahoo, winners from Thinkerbell, Havas Red, Match & Wood, Google and more took the stage to collect their excellent green trophies.

You can view see the full list of Cairns Hatchlings, presented by Yahoo, winners here!

Related posts:

  1. Hear From Cairns Crocodiles Awards & Hatchlings Winners!
  2. Feast Your Eyes On The Magnificence Of The Cairns Crocodiles Awards Winners!
  3. They’ve Hatched! Presenting Our Inaugural Cairns Hatchlings Winners, Presented By Yahoo!
  4. PHOTO GALLERY: See The Spectacular Cairns Crocodiles Closing Party!
TAGGED: , ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Cookies May Linger, But Aussie Consumers Are Already Moving On
Ogilvy Network ANZ Unites Social & Influence Expertise Under Social@Ogilvy Banner
Customer Vs Employee Value Propositions: The Disconnect & How To Fix It
‘It’s In A Different Category’ – 36 Months Backs YouTube Exemption From Age Restrictions & Outlines What’s Next
Register Lost your password?