Back-To-Back Gruen Returns To The ABC This April

The ABC has announced Gruen Nation and Gruen will return back-to-back from Wednesday 30 April at 8pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

It’s election season, politicians are trying to sell you the world and the team at Gruen isn’t about to buy it. Across two episodes, Gruen Nation will take a big swing at the election, showing you how the democracy sausage is made, all the sizzle and none of the meat.

Hosted by Wil Anderson and a panel of election advertising experts, we are going to put publicity over policy, marketing over mass appeal, and unbox the ballot to bring you voting without preferences and analysis that would make Antony green with envy.

If you want to be in poll position for all manner of electoral dysfunction then tune into Gruen Nation and take a seat before someone snags them all.

Following two episodes of Gruen Nation, Gruen will return for season 17 with ten new episodes from Wednesday 14 May.

Advertising has changed. It’s worse, and it’s everywhere. With every inch of our life being invaded by brands demanding our money, our attention, and a five-star review, thank goodness for Gruen.

Australia’s most beloved and only show about advertising is back on your television, laptop, phone, watch, portable headset, car dashboard, digital billboard, holographic interface, and in-person brand activation event.

A classic, vintage Wil Anderson will be joined by an artisanal selection of advertising and marketing experts, including Russel Howcroft, Todd Sampson, Christina Aventi, Karen Ferry, Dee Madigan, Camey O’Keefe, Lauren Zonfrillo, and other subscriber-exclusive seasonal panellists delivered fresh to your door at a new time of 8pm.

Members of our Gruen Loyalty Program will find their television viewing experience auto-renewed with an algorithmically-matched and specifically programmed hilarious and alarming look into the world of advertising for no extra cost aside from your personal data, attention span, and any dopamine we are able to extract.

