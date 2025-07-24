Aussie Agency DPR&Co Launches Global AI-Driven Research Disrupter Ubiqitum

Australian integrated agency, DPR&Co, launched an AI-powered brand health measurement and comparison engine, Ubiqitum, at the 2025 AMIN Worldwide Global Leaders Conference in London.

Ubiqitum is a lightweight, self-service brand sentiment platform that generates targeted survey insights across 20 key brand metrics. Results are returned within 48 hours, and reports can be filtered by demography, geography and business sector and or type (B2B, B2C).

Ubiqitum’s +/-1 per cent survey accuracy is applied across 20 key brand metrics under the headings of:

Brand awareness

Brand credibility

Brand-spend efficiency

Each survey evaluates and quantifies brand perceptions across 96 contributing metrics, which are distilled to 20 presentation metrics. Ubiqitum can operate within 86 countries, offering a structured, evidence based approach to understanding how a brand is seen, felt, and experienced by its relevant audience, either singly or against up to four competitors per survey. It delivers a report on critical metrics, including brand health, buyer propensity, reputation, brand sentiment and more. Each measure is accompanied by explanatory notes and a rationale for the corresponding score.

Ubiqitum also enables contemporary brand performance to be compared with ‘control’ data from previous years. Each survey self-scans to ensure sufficient data exists to meet the required levels of insight and accuracy. Non-conforming scans are refunded within 24 hours.

Ubiqitum is entirely driven by AI, so is highly scalable and is delivered at a cost from US$400 (AUD $606 in todays rate) per survey survey.

“We created Ubiqitum to enable agencies and clients to establish their current brand metrics and affordably track the impacts of marketing strategies and tactics in real-time, supporting the continuous improvement of their brand’s performance,” said Phil Huzzard, Ubiqitum head.

What Makes Ubiqitum Different?

Ubiqitum is a next-generation brand intelligence platform built for agility and global scalability. Unlike legacy solutions that rely on static research panels, Ubiqitum delivers dynamic, real-time insights by fusing behavioural data with brand sentiment signals.

“Our multi-layered diagnostic model provides immediate visibility into brand awareness, credibility, and marketing spend efficiency—at scale,” said Luca Mills, head of technical development. “We’re addressing a critical gap in brand intelligence and unlocking a more efficient, data-driven path to marketing investment.”

Ubiqitum Feedback

Early users, including some research analysts, have endorsed the accuracy of the technology.

“I can’t believe this app can deliver so much insight in such a short time.” said Andre van der Meer, CEO Campagne, Rotterdam.

“My team are loving this.” said Andy Smith, CEO, Strategiq, London

Accessing Ubiqitum

The app can be accessed through the ubiqitum website. Users simply select a research package, pay by card, complete a short questionnaire and submit.

Access to surveys through the website is priced to fall within the typical discretionary spend of most CMOs.

“We believe that by pricing our surveys aggressively, we will help marketers to be more responsive to their customers’ needs, making data-informed decisions that can strip risk out of bold marketing decisions,” said Huzzard.

While brand owners can tap into ubiqitum directly, the involvement of advertising agencies as partners is welcomed and rewarded through a generous commission.

“We want to create high value partnerships in the corporate, marketing, advertising and research sectors,” concluded Huzzard.