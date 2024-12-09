Ausbuild’s New Campaign Lays The Foundation For Its Communities

Ausbuild has launched a new brand campaign under the creative platform “Building Communities Together”. The campaign taps into the emotional journey new home buyers embark on in a bid to find not only a new home but a sense of community, positioning Ausbuild as a brand synonymous with fostering a simple, community-focused approach journey for homebuyers.

The campaign shines a spotlight on Ausbuild’s simple, community-driven approach through the eyes of a young local expert – the kid who knows everyone and everything in the neighbourhood – audiences gain a sense of the safety, connection, and warmth that is synonymous with each of the communities Ausbuild creates in Queensland.

Ausbuild’s joint Managing Director, Matt Bell, said, “At Ausbuild, we’re committed to building communities, not just homes. Our latest campaign is nostalgic for many Australians, highlighting the best parts of growing up in a great neighbourhood — knowing your neighbours, feeling safe, and being an integral part of a community, all cornerstones of our building philosophy.

The above-the-line campaign is alt/shift/’s first for Ausbuild, expanding on the role of the brand’s retained PR, social, and content agency.

“Our in-house strategy and creative teams worked to ideate a campaign that would pull on the heartstrings of homebuyers. We’ve seen firsthand how Ausbuild shapes its community. We wanted to create a campaign that would engage people with the values of the brand, shift what it’s known for, and deliver strong brand recall,” said alt/shift/ CEO Elly Hewitt.

“Building Communities Together” is being rolled out across TV, social media, radio, out-of-home, and Ausbuild’s owned channels, including website, socials and display suites”.

CREDITS

PR, Brand & Creative Strategy: alt/shift/

Production: PhotoPlay