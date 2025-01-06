Campaigns

Audible Promises Zen Commuting In New Global Campaign Via Fold7

Audible has launched a new global campaign to show how its audiobooks can make even the most hellish commutes bearable via London-based agency Fold7.

The work is a continuation of Audible’s first global brand campaign ‘There’s more to imagine when you listen’ which launched in June 2024.

This extended iteration is focused on driving brand love and listening for Audible’s extensive wellness slate. Aiming to connect with audiences through the same creative and linguistic devices, driving discovery and exploration of their wellness category.

The campaign continues to explore the transformative power of audio storytelling and the ways it can spark imagination. It emphasises how listening to Audible immerses us all in extraordinary worlds, changing our mood, perceptions, views – while engaging in routine daily activities.

The new film ‘Zen Commute’ brings two worlds together with a film that immerses us in the eternal while linking us to the everyday with a reality check and a touch of humour.

The integrated campaign runs across TV, Digital & Social, Radio and OOH.

There are two social-only variations below.

FILM CREDITS – ‘Zen Commute’

Creative Agency

Fold7

Executive Creative Director

Dave Billing

Writer/Creative Director

Lucy Aston

Creative

Dan Burkitt

Creative

Philippa Baines

Senior Producer

Emily Hendrey

Business Director

James May

Senior Account Director

Toby Moore

Account Manager

Issy Webster

Chief Strategy Officer

Yelena Gaufman

Senior Designer

Ben Gibbons

Design Director

Alex Gill

Head of Creative Services

Maggie Roberts

Production Company

Partizan

Director

Antoine Bardou-Jacquet

MD & Exec Producer

Jenny Beckett

Head Of Production

Ella More O’Ferrall

Producer

David Stewart

Production Manager

Charlie Scannell

DOP

Christophe Beaucarne

Production Designer

Alexandre Vivet

Art Director (Thailand)

Thor Taweepasas

Service Production Company

TA PROD

Service Co Exec Producer

Christophe Guyot

Service Co Producer

Air Charoenrat

Editor

Manuel Coutant

Post Production

Electric Theatre Collective

Head of CG, VFX Supervisor

Ed Shires

Head of 2D, VFX Supervisor

Iain Murray

Colourist

Luke Morrison

Exec Producer

Antonia Vlasto

Senior Producer

Luke Rzewnicki

Sound Studio

750mph

Engineer

Sam Ashwell

Music

Twenty Below Music

KV Creds – ‘Blossom Train’ & ‘Toy Town’

Executive Creative Director

Dave Billing

Creative Director

Lucy Aston

Creative Director

Jess Ardizzone

Senior Creative

David O’Brien

Senior Creative

Chris Bennett

Senior Account Director

Toby Moore

Senior Account Manager

Meg Hugill

Design Director

Alex Gill

Motion Designer

Steve Hill

Creative Artworker

Shnar Songprasert

Lead Motion Designer

Ben Gibbons

Senior Integrated Producer

Emily Henderson

Project Director

Katie Bayley

Senior Project Manager

Laine Barber

Production Company

Electric Theatre Collective

Director

Stefano Ottaviano

Executive Producer

Laura Ayesha Northover

Live Action Producer

Nailah Blissett

Executive Post Producer

Madga Krimitsou

Post Producer

Saskia Delius

Lead Motion Graphics Designer

Simone Giorgetta

Junior Motion Graphics Designer

Uti David

DOP

Peter Bishop

VFX Supervisor

Denis Reva

Service Production Company

Grandma Production Services

CG Leads

Edward Shires

2D Artist Lead

Ben Turner

2D Artist

Amy Smith & Rafaila Raykova Vormitagg

CG team

Matilde Vinther & Vaclav Cizkovsky

Colourist

Andi Haw Shuan Chu

KV Music

Echoic

Music/Sound Design Partner

Director

David Johnston

Creative Director

Tom Gilbert

Producer

Sion Williams

 Radio credits

Producer

Izy Brand

