Audible Promises Zen Commuting In New Global Campaign Via Fold7

Audible has launched a new global campaign to show how its audiobooks can make even the most hellish commutes bearable via London-based agency Fold7.

The work is a continuation of Audible’s first global brand campaign ‘There’s more to imagine when you listen’ which launched in June 2024.

This extended iteration is focused on driving brand love and listening for Audible’s extensive wellness slate. Aiming to connect with audiences through the same creative and linguistic devices, driving discovery and exploration of their wellness category.

The campaign continues to explore the transformative power of audio storytelling and the ways it can spark imagination. It emphasises how listening to Audible immerses us all in extraordinary worlds, changing our mood, perceptions, views – while engaging in routine daily activities.

The new film ‘Zen Commute’ brings two worlds together with a film that immerses us in the eternal while linking us to the everyday with a reality check and a touch of humour.

The integrated campaign runs across TV, Digital & Social, Radio and OOH.

There are two social-only variations below.

