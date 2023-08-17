Ascential Acquires Contagious

Ascential plc has acquired Contagious Communications.

Contagious is a multi-format creative insights business that provides forward-looking creative inspiration and trend analysis for their agency and brand customers. Contagious joins Ascential’s existing Marketing brands: global creative benchmark LIONS and leading authority on marketing effectiveness, WARC.

Together, LIONS, WARC and Contagious provide market-leading events, best-in-class subscription products and world-class advisory services, helping marketers and their agency partners understand the marketing and creative strategies that have made an impact, and which innovations will shape the future.

Philip Thomas, CEO of Ascential Intelligence & Events, commented: “Contagious’ ability to anticipate and analyse creative trends brings new capability to Ascential’s Marketing segment, alongside LIONS and WARC. It will support our mission to help the world’s biggest brands produce world-class, highly effective and truly creative marketing.

We look forward to welcoming Contagious to Ascential, and to delivering even stronger insights for our customers, accelerating growth for all.” Paul Kemp-Robertson, co-founder and chief brand officer of Contagious, commented:

“We are excited to join Ascential and partner with such well-established and esteemed brands in our industry as LIONS and WARC. Our focus on creative intelligence and innovation will add a new dimension to Ascential and supercharge our ability to help customers deliver marketing with more impact and a competitive edge.”

Headquartered in London, Contagious employs 40 staff, and will continue to be led by chief executive officer Karl Marsden, and co-founder and chief brand officer Paul Kemp-Robertson. The acquisition of Contagious supports Ascential Events’ strategy to deliver exceptional insights to customers year-round.