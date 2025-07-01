Arum Nixon To Lead Australian Ad Net Zero Initiative

Media executive Arum Nixon has been appointed to lead the Australian chapter of Ad Net Zero, as the advertising industry steps up its mission to decarbonise and embed sustainability at the core of its practices.

In his new role, Nixon will focus on growing the initiative’s supporter base and accelerating adoption of the Ad Net Zero 5-point action plan in Australia, driving more sustainable behaviours in how the advertising industry operates and in the work it produces.

He brings experience from senior roles at media agencies in London and Sydney, most recently as head of product at Foundation. He has been consulting with Ad Net Zero over the past three months in the lead-up to this appointment.

“For the past few years, I’ve been passionate about finding ways to use marketing’s power of influence for good. So many people I speak to across the industry feel the same way – they want to make a positive difference through their work but don’t know where to start. Leading Ad Net Zero gives me a platform to help them take that first step and support them along the way,” Nixon said.

Launched in October 2024, Ad Net Zero Australia is a joint initiative by the Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA), Advertising Council Australia (ACA), Interactive Advertising Bureau Australia (IAB) and the Media Federation of Australia (MFA). The program aims to support the decarbonisation of the advertising industry and marks the first time all four peak bodies have united behind a common sustainability goal.

To date, 30 organisations across all areas of the industry – including advertisers, agencies and vendors – have signed as Ad Net Zero supporters. The initiative is strengthened by working groups aligned to each of the five pillars of the Ad Net Zero Action Plan, with 29 industry representatives actively involved in driving progress.

Key projects by Ad Net Zero Australia so far include a training and events program designed to upskill teams and embed sustainable practices across the industry. These initiatives are supported by a library of global and local tools, frameworks and guides to help measure and reduce the environmental impact of advertising across the supply chain.

Last month in Cannes, Ad Net Zero unveiled the first major update to the Global Media Sustainability Framework (GMSF), establishing voluntary global standards for calculating and reporting advertising-related greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The framework now covers six media channels – Digital, TV, OOH, Print, Audio and Cinema – and provides a consistent methodology for brands to follow as they work towards their sustainability goals.

“Arum is exactly the right person to lead Ad Net Zero Australia as we drive meaningful, long-term change across the advertising industry. His energy, passion and commitment to addressing the climate challenge is unmatched. I encourage every organisation working in the Australian advertising market to join the Ad Net Zero movement – because only through collective action can we create the scale and momentum needed to make a real difference,” Media Federation of Australia CEO Sophie Madden said.

“I’m delighted to see Arum Nixon take the helm of Ad Net Zero Australia. Arum’s strong track record – driving sustainability initiatives while balancing industry needs – brings exactly the clarity and momentum our industry needs. With Arum leading the charge, we now have a pragmatic roadmap for agencies, brands, media and tech to better measure their impact and make real progress towards a lowercarbon future,” Gai Le Roy added.