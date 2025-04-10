Are Media Celebrates Home Beautiful’s Centenary With New Campaign

Are Media has launched a “compelling and innovative” campaign to celebrate the centenary of Home Beautiful, Australia’s longest-running interiors brand and one of the most trusted names in home design and inspiration.

The ‘Home Beautiful 100’ campaign will honour the brand’s rich heritage while showcasing its enduring influence and relevance across multiple media platforms in 2025.

From its first issue in October 1925, Home Beautiful has helped shape how Australians design, decorate and dream about their homes – evolving from a print magazine into a true omnichannel powerhouse.

Home Beautiful editor, Elle Lovelock, said: “Home Beautiful has been part of Australians’ homes and lives for 100 years and continues to lead the conversation about what makes a house a home.

“The centenary campaign is more than a celebration – it’s a powerful and meaningful way for brands to connect with audiences who are passionate about their homes and ready to take action.”

The Home Beautiful 100 campaign includes:

Experiential and events: Official naming rights partner of the Sydney Home Beautiful Home Show (10 to 12 October), Australia’s longest running home improvement expo, where Home Beautiful will engage with over 21,000 home enthusiasts. Home Beautiful will host a live panel with Editor Elle Lovelock and draw one of two $100,000 renovation giveaways, offering exclusive brand partnership opportunities.

Content: “100 Beautiful Rooms”, a three-issue print, online and social series (September to November) featuring historic homes, design icons, and future trends with acclaimed landscape and furniture designer Jamie Durie.

Social: Expanded short-form social video content series with branded integration opportunities, including Australian Tastemakers, a social-first editorial series where ex editors, architects and interior designers share their view on what makes a home beautiful.

Commerce and shoppable content: Interactive shopping experiences and editorial-driven retail integrations under the theme “Design Now, Love Forever”.

Are Media’s director of content, Sally Eagle, said: “Home Beautiful is an iconic Australian brand, built for today’s consumer with more than 2.3 million* touchpoints a month across all platforms. This milestone highlights not just the brand’s legacy, but the influence and passion of its audience in Australian home design.”

The campaign will culminate in the October Centenary Special Issue, on sale in September 2025, featuring 100 of the most beautiful rooms in Home Beautiful history and bespoke brand integrations for commercial partners.