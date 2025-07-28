Ansett Travel Returns As AI-Powered ‘Intelligent’ Travel Platform

One of Australia’s most recognisable brand names is making a return, this time with an entirely new identity. Ansett Travel is an intelligent travel platform powered by AI, making travel more affordable and accessible for Australians.

Founded by “AI-native” entrepreneur Constantine Frantzeskos, Ansett Travel revives the beloved Ansett brand, once Australia’s second-largest airline, by reimagining it as a new kind of travel company that is changing the way we travel.

Frantzekos told the Sydney Morning Herald that the Ansett trademark had lapsed, and the domain name www.ansett.travel was also available for purchase.

“It’s a shame it went away, but I think that brand voice is still compelling, and people have nostalgia for it,” Frantzeskos told the SMH. “Just because the corporate entity behind something didn’t work doesn’t mean that the brand still doesn’t mean something. When I mention what I’m doing to people, they get a big smile on their face.”

The Ansett brand also lives on as a pilot training offering, under the brand Ansett Aviation Training.

Frantzeskos brings decades of experience in digital innovation and tourism strategy, having worked with Emirates, Saudi Tourism and Dubai Tourism. He’s also a founding director and former board member of LaunchVic and former board member of Swinburne University’s Innovation Precinct.

“The idea was to bring back something Australians trusted, but to rebuild it in a way that reflects how we want to travel today, fast, intuitive and tailored to our lives,” said Frantzeskos. “We’re not just adding AI to an old model. We started from zero and built everything around what AI can do when it’s placed at the core.”

As Ansett Travel grows, the vision is to keep leveraging AI to increase efficiencies and create a dream experience for customers. Eventually, predictive AI will act as a travel concierge tailored to the individual, with members receiving personalised trip recommendations and itineraries based on their preferences, budgets and calendar events.

“Eventually, we believe people won’t have to search or plan holidays at all,” Frantzeskos added. “Your travel concierge will know when the kids are on school holidays or when you need a break, and quietly offer the perfect trip. It’s not about replacing people, it’s about anticipating and tailoring times when we want to have fun or disconnect.”

In the meantime, as of Friday July 18 2025, Ansett Travel is launching a brand new feature allowing members to book trips at exclusive near-wholesale rates. With an annual Ansett Travel subscription, users can unlock savings of up to 25 per cent off standard retail prices on flights and accommodation.

While the Ansett brand evokes a sense of nostalgia for Australians over 35, the new venture is focused on what lies ahead. Designed to scale, adapt and learn, Ansett Travel is aiming to shift the category from reactive booking tools to predictive, AI-driven travel solutions.