Anne Edmonds Takes The Reins In A Fresh New Era Of Family Fun For 10’s Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Gen

Whether you’re spilling the tea or hearing it through the grapevine, here’s news the whole family can digest. The generational showdown Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Gen is back with a bold new look, a brand new set, and a new host in Anne Edmonds.

Edmonds is one of the country’s most beloved comedic voices; from her iconic character Helen Bidou on Get Krack!n to her AACTA Award-winning stand-up show, Why Is My Bag All Wet? and her regular appearances as a star panelist on Have You Been Paying Attention?, Anne’s unapologetic humour and sharp observations make her the ideal host to navigate the inevitable chaos of generational rivalry.

Each week, find out which generation truly reigns supreme when Gen X, Y, and Z go head-to-head for the ultimate bragging rights.

“As the new host of Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Gen my only wish in the world is that Gen Z will tell me I slay, and Boomers will tell me they don’t need any help finding it on 10 Play! I’m so excited to host this show and find out what’s wrong with young people and old people, but mainly with millennials”, said Edmonds on her new role.

Returning with a fresh line-up and re-energised format, Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Gen is jam-packed with fast-paced, laugh-out-loud entertainment, from wild trivia and pop culture face-offs to meme-worthy moments and outrageous challenges. With Anne stirring the generational pot, nothing is off-limits.

The team captains, each representing a generation, will be announced soon, and they’re gearing up to bring the banter, the brains, and plenty of generational flair. This is Talkin’ ‘Bout Your Gen like you’ve never seen it before.