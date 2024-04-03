“An Error Was Made In Round One”: Tabcorp Admits To Breaching Its Own Advertising Rules
Tabcorp has admitted to breaching its own self-regulated rules regarding gambling advertising during sporting events.
In the first few minutes of the first round of the AFL last month, viewers watching the free-to-air broadcast had already been subjected to more than 70 gambling ads, including fluorescent ads for Tabcorp plastered on digital billboards around the ground.
The ads breached Tabcorp’s self-imposed rules that they will not advertise between 6.30 am and 8.30 pm—going beyond what they are required to do by law. The betting giant conceded that the ads were a mistake.
“Our position on in-stadium advertising is the same as our position on free-to-air television advertising – we don’t advertise before 8.30 pm and have not done so since an error was made in Round one,” a spokesperson for Tabcorp said.
Under current laws, gambling ads cannot be broadcast during matches, but bookmakers can pay for pitch-side ads within view of cameras—a loophole that anti-gambling agencies are lobbying to tighten. However, while Tabcorp has not breached any actual laws, it is in breach of its own self-regulatory rules that say there is “too much advertising” and that change is necessary to protect vulnerable people from the potential dangers of gambling.
“Australian families should be able to watch live sport without being bombarded by gambling advertising,” then chief executive of Tabcorp Adam Rytenskild said in March last year.
All Victorian clubs have rejected gambling sponsorship, with most partnering with the Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation. However, GWS and the Brisbane Lions still hold sponsorship deals with Tabcorp, and AFL still earns a portion of the money from every bet placed on the sport. Geelong Cats and the Sydney Swans banned gambling ads at their home stadiums a few years ago, but the ads are still prominent at the MCG (despite decreasing) and at the Gabba in Brisbane.
B&T contacted the AFL for comment on their stance on gambling advertising but did not receive a response prior to publishing this story.
The mistake has raised calls for gambling advertising reform with the ground-based ads engraining gambling practice within the sport itself. According to the Alliance For Gambling Reform, three in every four kids believe that gambling is a normal part of sports, and anyone 12 or younger has never watched a sporting game without bearing witness to gambling advertising of some capacity.
“I am now reluctant to allow my child to view the footy fixture online due to the ‘Bet Easy’ icon next to the game. I also feel annoyed and dismayed at the AFL that they have allowed a gambling company to infiltrate the game,” an anonymous source told the Alliance For Gambling Reform.
While calls for a total gambling advertising ban will likely be rejected, there is pressure on reform, particularly surrounding on-field and stadium ads, with the Albanese government still in discussions. “The government is examining restrictions and engaging with stakeholders, including harm reduction advocates, health experts and industry, as we develop our policy,” said communications minister Michelle Rowland earlier this year.
Please login with linkedin to commentAFL gambling ads Tabcorp
Latest News
Lessons From Aotearoa: How TVNZ Is Using Adobe To Deliver Top Of The Funnel Analytics, Optimisation
Putting aside the incident with the local constabulary, B&T's scribe was able to file this interview from Las Vegas.
The Monkeys Win Big Among Other Aussie Agencies At Clio Awards
Tim Minchin helps The Monkeys clean up at the Clios.
Linear TV Decline ‘The New Norm’ But Will Other Brands Follow Pepsi’s Lead?
Marketers are ditching long-term brand stuff for short-term sugar hits, and TikTok has a sea shanty for all of them.
Berger Reveals Trade Secrets In New Campaign Via DDB Melbourne
The only secret we need an explanation for is why landlords insist on painting over light switches and door knobs.
Miele Appoints Lisa Saunders As New Marketing Director
Lisa said she's looking to "clean up" in this new Miele marketing director gig.
Dreaming Of Euro Summer? Check Out This Global Perrier Work, Via Ogilvy Paris
Not featured in the ad are deceptive taxi drivers and awkwardly hoisting suitcases up narrow stairwells.
TV Ratings (02/04/2024): Child Star’s Breakdown Does Wonders For I’m A Celeb Numbers
Malcolm In The Middle caused Frankie Muniz's parents divorce, though we didn't think the show was that bad.
Chisel Turns 5: How The Agency Sculpted Production Magic
B&T gets a look around Chisel's fancy Surry Hills digs & a look into what makes it an award-winning production shop.
Pepperstone Serves Up John McEnroe In New Global Campaign Via Saatchi & Saatchi NZ
Online global forex and CFD broker Pepperstone, together with Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand, launched a new global campaign aimed at shaking traders out of their apathy – challenging what they are putting up with from other brokers. The campaign, which launches with a hero 60-second spot featuring a temperamental 1980s John McEnroe, aims to […]
Seven Communications Nabs Gareth Beddoes From Thrive PR
Beddoes said that despite his experience, he'll still need some time to bed-in at Seven Comms.
News Corp Sport Partners With Partnerbrite Through Fan-Targeted Digital Campaigns
News Corp Australia’s News Sport Network has announced it is partnering with Partnerbrite to transform partnerships through fan-targeted digital campaigns on social, video, and display channels. Lead Image: Nick Lockwood – Partnerbrite Bridging the gap between data-rich sports organisations and targeted marketing campaigns, enhancing fan-brand connections and driving mutual benefits for all stakeholders, Partnerbrite aims to […]
Bonzai New ‘Fillboard’ Launched To Maximise Ad In-View Performance
Bonzai gets new ad format. Promises it doesn't look exactly the same as all the others.
From The Bureau: Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps. (Doris Day Was Onto Something)
We bet "Gai Le Roy channelling Doris Day" was a sentence you thought you'd never read!
Tracksuit Announces Two Significant Marketing Hires
Despite the name, Tracksuit still made these hires get suited and booted for the interview.
KFC Unveils ‘The Gravy Train’, Via Special PR
Feel unfulfilled & that you could have amounted to more? Remember someone is the "Conclucktor" on KFC's Gravy Train.
Nani Creative’s Kevin Wilson On Bringing First Nations Culture Into The Commercial Creativity Space
Wilson discusses a very important topic & reminds us all that acknowledgements of country aren't enough on their own.
Deputy Elevates Exec Team With Appointment Of Former Docusign & Fitbit Leaders
Thought your job title was confusing? Imagine being someone's deputy at Deputy.
Think HQ Unveils New Brand & Strategic Positioning As ‘The Positive Change Agency’
ThinkHQ reminds us it's the "positive change" agency unlike all the others, studiously working towards Armageddon.
How Using Clean Data & Generative AI Can Create ‘Marketing Magic’
Clean data, obviously, far better for marketing than dirty data, which sounds like a dodgy office-based video tape.
Nature’s Own Partners With I’m A Celeb To Support Mental Wellness Via OMG
If only Muniz had some Nature's Own to hand when opening up about his parents' separation.
“Illicit Drugs & Prostitutes”: The New Allegations That Have Reopened The Lehrmann Defamation Case
More gruesome details emerge from the Lehrmann case.
Government Talks To Canada About Meta Regulation
If Australia and Canada really want to get Meta's attention, they should run scam ads about Kochie selling crypto.
Deloitte Digital Launches Global Brand Platform For Ancient Oasis City Of AlUla
We always preferred the slightly more high-brow ancient Blur city, as it happens.
ALDI Set To Release Streetwear Collection – And It Isn’t An April Fool’s Joke
Looking for a gift to give an unloved relative in the coming weeks? Consider this oddball ALDI clothing range.
Industry Leaders Slam Singo’s Ben Roberts-Smith Apology Ad As ‘Racist’ & ‘An Awful Stain On Our Industry’
B&T would like to know how many shandies deep Singo was when he penned this love letter.
TV Ratings (01/04/2024): MAFS Dominates Easter Long Weekend As Couples Declare Final Vows
Running out long weekend-based office small talk? Consider MAFS continued ratings dominance one topic of conversation.
Sophie Lander Appointed MD At The General Store
Lander lands The General Store MD gig. Refused to confirm whether the agency will get more specific on its work.
Akcelo To Give Red Bull Creative Account Wings
With so much free caffeine flowing into Akcelo's office, we're expecting productivity to go through the roof.
Adobe Sneak Previews New Deep Fake Capability Prototype
We still refuse to get into the pool when the Kreepy Krauly is on, so you can only imagine how we feel about this.
The “Explosive” 2000-Page Affidavit Behind Network Ten’s Attempt To Reopen Lehrmann Defamation Case
Just when you thought the Lehrmann case might be nearing an end, it takes another twist.
Champion Enlists Music Collective Picked Last To Relaunch The Puffer Jacket, Via PUSH
Champion confirmed that buying a puffer jacket won't necessarily make you as cool as the people in the pictures.
Fast 10: Wavemaker’s Peter Vogel On Pitching, Unwinding & Frustrating Bureaucracy
Voges is the latest industry name to face Sparrow's quick but probing line of questioning.
Fairy Bread Subs & Vegemite Toothpaste: B&T Wraps The Best April Fool’s Day Gags Of 2024
We were holding out hope for a joke story about Aimee & Sam Buchanan launching a Saatchi & Saatchi rival. Alas.
Accenture Song & Publicis Top March’s New Business Rankings
Feeling glum after the long weekend? Check out this list of winners and make yourself feel even worse.
AMA Calls For Digital Black-Out On Junk Food Ads
Would a ban on junk food ads stop us ordering two Zinger boxes & six hot wings on the way from the pub? Absolutely not.
Singapore Tourism Board Launches Global Campaign To Position Singapore As “World’s Best MICE City”
To be clear, Singapore isn't announcing it has the world's best rodent problem in this new campaign.