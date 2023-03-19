Amy Shark Fronts Latest Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone AU/NZ publisher The Brag Media has today announced that multi-platinum singer, songwriter and Australian Idol judge Amy Shark graces its March-May issue cover in a special Women In Music edition for Women’s History Month.

Shark granted Rolling Stone AU/NZ unprecedented access in what was her most revealing interview to date, opening the doors to her Gold Coast home and studio as she puts the finishing touches on her next album.

It’s Amy Shark as you’ve never seen her before. The cover story chronicles the incredible transformation of the musician’s transformation from video editor for the Gold Coast Titans rugby league team to multi-platinum and ARIA-award-winning Australian Idol judge. Shark details the change in mindset from the guilt that accompanied her early success to a new, unapologetic mindset where she now refuses to mute her successes.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ editor-in-chief, Poppy Reid, said: “Amy Shark has reached the top of the pop mountain in Australia. Just two albums in, she is now selling out arenas, undertaking the biggest tours in the country, delivering multi-platinum hits, and beaming into hundreds of thousands of living rooms every week as a judge on Australian Idol.

“She’s also the opposite of everything you’d expect from a pop star. For over a year, I was given unprecedented access to Amy – and she went deeper than she’s ever gone. I’m so excited for fans to see this side of her.”

The March-May edition hits newsstands in Australia and New Zealand from today. Also appearing in the next issue are interviews with musicians Conrad Sewell, In Heart’s Wake, Oliver Cronin, Riiki Reid, viral drag queen Carla from Bankstown, and a special Kiwi Takeover spotlighting eight rising female artists.

This special Women In Music edition sees nine incredible female artists including The Veronicas and Kita Alexander in a stunning photo essay detailing their hopes for the music industry following the #MeToo movement, as well as a guest Editor’s Letter by music icon Tina Arena.

In 2021 Rolling Stone Australia expanded its brand with the inaugural Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards, which is now in its third year. The March-May edition features all the previously announced finalists, ahead of the awards ceremony on Tuesday, April 4 in Sydney.



According to Roy Morgan data on the national magazine market, Rolling Stone Australia reached 224,000 readers in the six months to December 31 2022, up 17.3% on the same period in 2021, and ahead of Gourmet Traveller, Vogue Living, Harper’s Bazaar, Who and more.