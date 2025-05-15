American Tourist Enlists Middle Kids For Latest National Spot

American Tourister, the globally renowned luggage brand celebrated for its durability and bold designs, is thrilled to unveil its latest national campaign, American Tourister – It Can Take It, featuring Aussie indie rock band Middle Kids.

The campaign highlights American Tourister’s enduring strength and adventurous spirit, values that have defined the brand for over 90 years across the world.

Set against the backdrop of an airport car park rooftop, the new campaign showcases American Tourister’s legacy of durability and playful energy. Middle Kids are seen pushing a trolley stacked high with luggage and as the trolley tips, suitcases spill across the concrete – exploding with colour and energy – proving American Tourister luggage can handle even the most unpredictable travel moments.

For nearly a century, American Tourister has been trusted by travellers around the globe for its durability and quality craftsmanship. The It Can Take it campaign is a celebration of that legacy – demonstrating the brand’s commitment to creating luggage that is not only stylish but also tough enough to withstand the rigours of real-world travel.

The creative embodies American Tourister’s core values of fun, originality and durability – brought to life through bold storytelling that celebrates the brand’s spirit of adventure. It pays homage to American Tourister’s rich heritage of high quality luggage that inspires adventure and stands the test of time.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Middle Kids on our latest campaign. Their energy, creativity, and spirit perfectly reflect what American Tourister stands for – adventure, individuality, and bold self-expression. For over 90 years, our brand has been trusted around the world for its durability and quality, and this campaign brings that to life in a fresh, vibrant, and fun way,” said Marcio Oliveira da Silveira, general manager of American Tourister, High Sierra & Business Strategy.

More than just a partnership, Middle Kids embody American Tourister’s youthful, adventurous spirit, making them a natural fit for the brand’s It Can Take It campaign. Known for their dynamic presence and fearless creativity, the band brings a fresh energy to the campaign, underscoring the luggage’s standout durability and eye-catching design.

Authentic in its approach and true to American Tourister’s brand values, the campaign reaffirms the brand’s commitment to providing luggage that is as fun as it is reliable. It’s a bold celebration of the spirit of travel – daring, vibrant and built to last.