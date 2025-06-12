Amaysim Launches AI-Generated TVC Via In-House Agency

Amaysim has launched its first AI-generated TVC created by a two-person team from its Studio amayzing in-house agency.

The campaign, ‘The Escape Story’ was created using Adobe Firefly for image generation and Runway for motion design. The entire TVC was generated frame by frame, a feat that would traditionally require a large production crew and several weeks to complete, according to Amaysim. Instead, the project was achieved in under two weeks, “without compromising on creative impact”.

Peter MacGregor, CMO at amaysim, said: “We saw an opportunity and jumped on it, with so many Australians actively searching for better mobile deals amid rising cost-of-living pressures, we wanted to meet the moment with something bold, creative and fast. We pulled forward our media and took a big swing – and it paid off.”

The entire process, from AI prompting and design to final edit, was driven by amaysim’s award-winning in-house creative studio, through a cycle of experimentation, iteration, and meticulous refinement.

The creative direction for this campaign was informed by new research commissioned by amaysim, which sheds light on the growing issue of mobile affordability in Australia. Conducted by YouGov, the research reveals that 30 per cent of Australians, or approximately 6 million people, have struggled to pay their mobile phone bill in the last 12 months. Further, a significant majority (78 per cent) feel the big telcos are expensive. Unsurprisingly, more than half of Australians (53 per cent) believe smaller telcos offer better value for money than the major providers. While 41% per cent are considering switching to a smaller provider within the next 12 months.

Staying true to the brands values of simplicity, agility and value, amaysim continues to punch above its weight, delivering standout creative through fast, cost-effective and strikingly innovative approach to brand storytelling.

Jarod Green, associate director, brand and communications at amaysim, said “Our aim was to push creative boundaries while staying true to who we are, a brand that’s agile, customer-focused and just a little bit different. We embraced a warm, nostalgic, and minimalist aesthetic which offered the perfect backdrop to showcase our whimsical personality and craft a visually striking, emotionally engaging narrative.”

This campaign not only underscores amaysim’s pioneering approach to technology in marketing, but also signals a broader shift in how brands are embrace AI to drive storytelling that’s both efficient and emotionally resonant, trading large crews and extended timelines for a smart, lean creative execution.

“As other sectors begin to explore the potential of AI-driven creative, we’re proud to lead the charge in the telco space. This is just the beginning, we see huge potential in the way AI can empower small teams to do big things” added Green.

The new TVC is now live across national broadcast and digital platforms.

CREDITS

Client: amaysim

Creative Agency & Production Studio: Studio amayzing (amaysim’s award-winning in-house

creative studio)

Associate Director, Brand and Communications– Jarod Green

Design Lead – Atieh Mohammadi

CMO, Marketing & CX – Peter MacGregor

Director, Integrated Marketing – Jeddah Ryan

Brand & Campaigns Manager – Sheryl Singh

Communications Manager – Ebany Russell

Media Buying: Avenue C

Managing Partner – Will Chapman,

Media Business Partner – Elena Gianni

Digital Media Partner – Nick Sadler

Digital Media Partner – Mark Zala

Media and Investment Partner – Gaby Srour