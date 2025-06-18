MarketingNewsletter

Alli Galloway Ready To Score For The WNBL As New Head Of Fan Growth

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read
Alli Galloway.

The WNBL has announced the appointment of Alli Galloway as the new head of fan growth, marking a bold step in the league’s commitment to growing its audience, deepening fan connections, and building a vibrant, culture-led community for women’s basketball in Australia.

Galloway was identified by B&T last year in our CMO’s to Watch segment, presented by Zenith.  She joins the league with an extensive background in digital innovation, passion-based marketing, and fan-first storytelling. Her career to date has spanned nearly two decades in the music industry, where she has consistently used emerging technology and digital platforms to drive audience growth, campaign impact and long-term brand success.

A finalist in the 2024 B&T Women Leading Tech Awards and nominated at the Mumbrella Awards for a world-first campaign with X, Galloway has earned a reputation for delivering creative, high-impact work that connects with audiences on a deep emotional level.

“Alli brings fresh thinking, unmatched creativity, and a deep understanding of how to connect with fans in meaningful ways, which is exactly what we want and need for the WNBL,” said Jennie Sager, WNBL CEO.

Beyond her marketing credentials, Galloway is a recognised advocate for diversity and inclusion. She has held leadership roles in initiatives supporting women in music, sustainability, and LGBTQIA+ representation, bringing values that align closely with the WNBL’s mission to champion equality, visibility, and opportunity in women’s sport.

For Galloway, the move is both professional and personal.

“I’ve spent 20 years in music, building communities around passion, identity and culture and I see the same power dynamics at play in sport,” she said.

“Basketball has always been my sport of choice—I captained my high school team, played in local mixed leagues, and cheered on the Opals courtside at the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

“To now play a role in growing the fanbase of the WNBL feels like the perfect next chapter, and a privilege.

“I’m excited to bring everything I’ve learned at the forefront of tech, platforms, and fan engagement to this role, and to help build something truly meaningful for the league, players, clubs, and fans.”

Galloway’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the WNBL, as the league gears up for a record-breaking season under its new ownership group.

Related posts:

  1. 24HR Business Plan Unveils New Offering The 24 Hour High Performance Teams Plan, Spearheaded By Mike Read
  2. “There’s Still So Much More To Do”: Meet The Women Championing Culture, Care & Change At Support Act
  3. Rembrand Intergrates With The Trade Desk As Its First Media Buying Platform
  4. From Bikinis To Blazers: PR Agency Havas Red Promotes Love Island Star Tina Provis
TAGGED:

Latest News

Relo & VideoAmp Kick Off A New Era Of Sports Measurement With Total Sports Performance
Landor To Rebrand Australian War Memorial & Australian Agricultural Company In New Business Spree
TV Ratings (18/06/2025): QLD Keep The Series Alive With Gutsy Two Point Victory
VML Pours Out Silver With Legacy Lager As Aussies Claim Three More Cannes Lions
Register Lost your password?