Airwallex Appoints Finder’s Jennifer Snell As ANZ Marketing Director

Airwallex has appointed Finder’s Jennifer Snell as its director, m, ANZ.

Snell had been finance comparison website Finder’s GM, marketing and loyalty. Prior to this, she held senior roles at amaysim and BrickX.

Based in Sydney, Snell will lead Airwallex’s marketing initiatives throughout Australia and New Zealand.

“As an Australia-founded tech company, this region is integral to Airwallex’s success story. I feel privileged to be driving marketing efforts for ANZ as we continue to scale and enable businesses to navigate the global financial landscape with ease and efficiency,” she said.

Snell will report to Andrew Balint, who was recently announced as VP, marketing, APAC (ex-China).

“Jen has a stellar reputation for launching successful campaigns and brand building. I am delighted to have her on the team to take Airwallex’s brand to new heights and deliver on our mission to help businesses grow beyond borders,” added Balint.

Airwallex’s growth in Australia and New Zealand continues to gain strength and will be further accelerated by the addition of the highly regarded new marketing hires. This week, Airwallex announced its expansion in New Zealand, with the launch of corporate cards and online payments alongside plans to hire 10 employees on ground this year.

Snell’s appointment is effective immediately.