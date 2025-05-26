Marketing

AiMCO Hosts Inaugural Good Mate Mental Health Training Event In Partnership With ALLKND

Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) held its inaugural Good Mate mental health training event last week for its members, as part of its recently announced partnership with mental health charity, ALLKND.

Held at the WPP Offices in Barangaroo for AiMCO members, the 90-minute peer-to-peer training session was designed to equip participants with practical skills to support their peers facing mental health challenges.

Attendees were introduced to the MATE Action Plan – a structured approach to aid in offering effective support, such as learning how to recognise and respond to crises like panic attacks, self-harm, and suicidal thoughts, as well as gaining essential first-aid strategies.

The session also explored the importance of understanding mental health issues through a culturally sensitive lens and clarified the limits of peer support, reinforcing the need to guide others toward professional help when appropriate while also putting an emphasis on self-care and prioritising their own well-being.

The event, hosted by ALLKND founder Milly Rose Bannister, is the first session to be held as part of ALLKND and AiMCO’s year-long partnership, as AiMCO commits to providing critical mental health training for its creator community.

“Last week’s event kicked us off to support ALLKND’s mission to get at least one young person in every Australian workplace, sports team, household and group chat certified as a ‘Good Mate’. It was fantastic to see our members come together to learn more about how we foster compassion and resilience within the rapidly growing and evolving Australian influencer marketing community,” said AiMCO managing director, Patrick Whitnall.

