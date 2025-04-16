AIB Teams Up With Cocogun & Good Oil To Launch ‘Turn Could’ve Into Can’ Campaign

The Australian Institute of Business (AIB) has teamed up with Cocogun and Good Oil to create an integrated campaign encouraging people to do an online MBA with AIB. Targeting ambitious business execs who feel stuck in a career rut, the work unpacks how doing an MBA with AIB is a practical, accessible, adaptable, tactical and invaluable step towards tangible career growth.

At the heart of the campaign are two ads which tell the stories of Jessica Special “a marketer with mum-guilt and wasted potential” and Jarrod Little, “a regional manager stuck in the middle”. Both stories are brought to life via a catchy, humorous and strangely moving song that tracks their journeys from could’ve to can.

The ads were shot by Connor Pritchard, the recent Emerging Talent winner at the Axis awards, through Good Oil. They’re harnessed by radio, print and social media activity.

Ana Bellico, creative lead at the Australian Institute of Business, said: “The creative landscape in higher education often feels same-same, pushing hyper aspirational narratives. We’re breaking from the industry’s usual M.O. by leaning into humour, honesty and a refreshing sense of self-awareness. We want to level with people and show those who’ve lingered on ‘could’ves’ for too long that an MBA is absolutely possible with AIB’s flexible online program.”

Kirsty Reynolds, Cocogun creative strategy lead, said: “Tapping into career existentialism in a quirky and empowering way speaks to the heart of so many people like Jarrod and Jessica who can’t shake the feeling that they are destined for more.

By turning could’ve to can – they can fulfil their potential and achieve their career dreams with AIB.”

Director Connor Pritchard added: “It’s always a good time teaming up with Cocogun, their ideas never miss. Turning everyday office life into musicals was an absolute blast, especially when the story taps into something so relatable, those moments of wondering if there’s more out there. I loved bringing that feeling to life.”

The campaign is currently running in online, audio and social media in Australia and Canada.

