Agency Founded By OnlyFans Star Expands Service Offerings

Million Billion Media focuses on PR and talent management, dedicated to supporting adult content creators.

The agency was set up by Lucy Banks, a former investment banker and OnlyFans star, who earned six figures and achieved a huge following on the platform.

Banks closed her “spicy account”, worth over a million dollars, and began Australia’s first adult industry friendly PR and talent agency, Million Billion Media, to celebrate female empowerment within a “taboo” industry.

“I am thrilled to announce our website, along with exciting new services. The agency is currently experiencing tremendous growth, and with that we felt it was time to evolve into the next phase and amp up our offerings,” Banks said.

Drawing from her personal experience, she aims to empower creators by offering media representation, personal branding strategies, and career mentorship. The agency has helped multiple clients secure mainstream media coverage and brand partnerships. Being female led, Million Billion Media focuses on emphasising the importance of financial literacy for its clients.

The agency focuses on an integrated model where clients can come in-house for all their marketing needs. Clients are treated as part of the network, not only receiving dedicated agency support and tailored strategies in areas such as: PR, socials, events, partnerships, sponsorships, paid activity, but also personalised mentorship from Lucy herself.

“My goal with creating the agency is to provide exceptional publicity and talent service to clients in the adult industry, who are not welcome at other agencies in Australia, despite being professional and successful in every sense of the word.”

New services include membership and mentoring programs for creators, cutting edge integrated marketing plans and targeted always-on PR and media relations strategies to help creators build long term, sustainable and profitable businesses.

“I am so proud to be leading the charge on female empowerment, and breaking down barriers in an otherwise taboo industry. The amazing viral media coverage our clients have received so far demonstrates we are well on the way to achieving our international goals.”