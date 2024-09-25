Afterpay Partners With Yahoo DSP To Launch Afterpay Media Network For Aussie Brands

Afterpay has announced plans to launch the Afterpay Media Network in Australia in partnership with Yahoo DSP (Demand-Side Platform). This new network will allow brands to access Afterpay’s shopping insights to connect with target audiences across multiple online and physical shopping channels.

This partnership will offer brands new opportunities to engage with customers across premium supply while also providing tools to measure the impact of digital campaigns on new customer recruitment, brand loyalty, and driving sales.

With products available to use in-store and online, the Afterpay Media Network connects physical retail with the digital ecosystem, allowing advertisers to measure the total impact of their campaign objectives across different media using Yahoo DSP’s omnichannel capabilities.

Initially, the Afterpay Media Network in Australia will focus on five key sectors: electronics, fashion, travel, entertainment, and retail.

“We’re expanding upon our existing onsite ads business by launching an offsite audience extension solution with Yahoo DSP in Australia, enabling advertisers to reach Afterpay’s valuable audiences. The Afterpay Media Network addresses industry challenges around fragmentation as advertisers will be able to seamlessly reach shoppers across multiple retailers with a single activation, and achieve closed-loop measurement, tying media exposures to sales outcomes,” said Marni Schapiro, global general manager of advertising & revenue at Afterpay.

Yahoo DSP powers Afterpay’s Media Network in Australia, using ad technology to help brands connect with customers. Leveraging pseudonymous Afterpay shopping data, advertisers can reach shoppers across the web and in-store, bridging physical retail and digital channels via Yahoo DSP’s omnichannel capabilities. The result is brands can deliver personalised ads, track sales, measure campaign performance, and gain insights to refine their strategies in a much more insightful manner — while keeping customer identities private.

In 2023 Afterpay Australia helped facilitate $13.4 billion in total sales , and connected 129,000 merchants with 3.5 million customers (Afterpay Economic Impact Report, 2023).

Yahoo DSP offers a solution that combines market-leading and privacy-centric identity solutions, resilient to signal loss and cutting-edge AI, connecting advertisers with millions of Australians in trusted and brand-safe environments. The Afterpay Media Network, a finance-driven commerce network, brings this knowledge of retail and Yahoo DSP’s technology together.

“Commerce media networks are the fastest-growing segment in the industry, and the Afterpay Media Network is the first of its kind in this market. Advertisers want data that helps them reach the right audiences and understand how their digital campaigns influence actual purchases. Yahoo DSP is proud to help Afterpay unlock new revenue streams by providing advertisers with precise audience targeting and in-depth campaign measurement,” said John McNerney, managing director of Australia and Southeast Asia at Yahoo.

A select group of partners including IPG, GroupM, Omnicom and Dentsu will participate in the network’s initial rollout.

“We’re passionate about what innovation in commerce can do for our clients and are invested in supporting solutions that meet consumers where they are in a frictionless and shoppable way. The Afterpay Media Network does just that and the Afterpay – Yahoo partnership ensures a true full-funnel solution evangelising the branding opportunity commerce presents for our clients – not just performance. We’re naturally thrilled to be a launch partner,” said Jessica White, CEO Australia, Kinesso.