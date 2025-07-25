AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 Announces Indigenous Artists Collab

First Nations artists Shauna Hill and Grace Amidy have teamed up with the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 to is produce powerful work to feature in the tournament.

This collaboration is part of the tournament’s broader commitment to cultural inclusion, youth empowerment and First Nations participation—highlighting football’s power to unite people across generations, backgrounds, and borders.

Celebrating the connection between Indigenous Australia, Asia, and the world game, the artists’ designs have shaped the brand identity, embedding culture and storytelling at the heart of the tournament experience.

Shauna Hill, a respected artist from Gubbi Gubbi and Githabul Country, is known for her detailed and authentic storytelling through design. As lead artist, she mentored Wiradjuri artist and young footballer Grace Amidy, whose Aboriginal and Indonesian heritage has added a dynamic voice to the brand’s creative direction.

Grace represents the spirit of the tournament in every way—a proud Indigenous and Asian-Australian, a talented footballer, and a rising artist using creativity to build connection and celebrate identity.

“Working on the AFC women’s Asian Cup I think really brings Indigenous culture into view of lots of different countries, and I think that’s beautiful,” said Hill.

“Storytelling and Indigenous art are really important. It’s how we keep our culture alive through all the generations.”

Grace’s father, Mitch Amidy, said the opportunity had been deeply meaningful for their family.

“Being given the opportunity to contribute to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, for a kid who has an Aboriginal background but is also half Asian, it’s very significant for us as a family. And having Shauna as a mentor has just opened Grace’s eyes a little bit more to what it means to be an artist. So, to have this opportunity for her art to be seen on a global stage—it’s beyond exciting,” he said.

The designs draw on themes of unity, strength, and shared journeys, with patterns that reflect the deep connection between Asia and Aboriginal Australia. Each pattern tells a layered story of legacy, identity, and the living movement of culture, of teams grounded in purpose, and the game as the vine that binds communities across oceans and generations.

For Grace Amidy, who just competed in the 2025 CommBank Emerging Matildas Championships from July 15-20 in Sydney as part of the Charles Perkins XI, the opportunity is a personal and cultural milestone.

“Being able to see the art that I’ve done all over Australia brings happiness that I can spread my art and tell the stories behind it as well,” she said.

Hill hopes this will inspire other young Indigenous artists to also dream big.

“I think this moment for young First Nations artists makes them realise that there are opportunities for them and they can excel at different things,” she added.

The full brand reveal will take place at the Final Draw at Sydney’s iconic Town Hall on July 29, as we continue the countdown to the most prestigious women’s football tournament in our region being staged across Perth, Gold Coast and Sydney from throughout March 2026.

“This collaboration brings our tournament brand to life in such a meaningful way—grounded in story, identity and connection. Grace and Shauna’s work not only reflects the spirit of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026, it shows the power of football to amplify First Nations voices, celebrate cultural diversity, and inspire the next generation on and off the pitch,” said Sarah Walsh, chief operating officer, AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026, local organising committee.