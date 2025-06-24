ActewAGL Appoints AFFINITY As Its Full-Service Agency

Following its appointment to handle ActewAGL’s marketing account last year, AFFINITY has further expanded its remit to become ActewAGL’s full-service agency, including media planning and buying.

AFFINITY, selected after a competitive pitch, is now tasked with end-to-end responsibility for ActewAGL’s marketing success, including brand and marketing strategy, creative, and now all aspects of media planning and buying. The move cements AFFINITY’s role as an integrated growth partner, embedding deeply with ActewAGL’s Canberra-based retail team.

Early results from AFFINITY’s expanded remit are already impressive, with enhancements in media strategy delivering measurable performance gains within weeks of appointment.

“AFFINITY quickly demonstrated that integrating media with the broader marketing function could immediately impact our business performance,” commented Tony Muckle, group manager brand, marketing and customer channels at ActewAGL.

“The team has brought an effectiveness lens coupled with data-driven insights to our media investment, helping us achieve more with less, right from the start. They’ve already delivered a range of firsts for us and we’re excited about the continued potential of this integrated approach.”

“The extension of our partnership into media planning and buying is testament to our full-funnel, fully accountable approach. Fragmentation is the enemy of growth, and by handling every aspect of marketing, including media, we ensure every dollar invested by ActewAGL drives maximum impact,” added Luke Brown, AFFINITY

“It’s rewarding to see tangible results flowing through already, and we’re just getting started.”

The broadened partnership positions AFFINITY as a true extension of ActewAGL’s internal team, delivering integrated solutions designed to accelerate customer and commercial outcomes in a highly competitive energy market.