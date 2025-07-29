Acast Podcast Inventory Available To Advertisers Via Magnite Global Partnership

Independent podcast company Acast has announced a global partnership with Magnite an independent sell-side advertising company. Through this partnership, Acast’s podcast inventory, comprising over 140,000 podcasts that generate more than 1 billion listens quarterly, will be available to advertisers via Magnite, making podcast inventory more accessible than ever on a global scale.

The collaboration responds directly to the growing demand from media buyers for simpler, more unified access to audio alongside digital video formats. By integrating Acast’s podcast inventory into Magnite’s infrastructure, advertisers can now seamlessly plan and activate campaigns across podcast, connected TV (CTV), and online video (OLV) in one place.

Through a multi-faceted approach, offering Programmatic Guaranteed (PG) and Private Marketplace (PMP), the partnership enables advertisers greater efficiency and flexibility than traditional fixed deals. With options like guaranteed buys, private auctions, and open bidding, brands benefit from broader access and greater performance, while Acast’s creators gain exposure to new demand sources and monetisation opportunities.

“With 52 per cent of Australians now listening to podcasts each month, the demand for smart, effective podcast advertising is stronger than ever.” said Henrik Isaksson, regional managing director for Acast ANZ.

“We’re seeing a clear shift—brands want to run cohesive campaigns with podcasters across all of their channels. Our partnership with Magnite makes it easier than ever for media buyers to reach highly engaged local audiences, while creating new revenue streams for our creators. As programmatic audio continues to gain momentum in the region, Acast is proud to be leading the way.”

“We’re proud to partner with a team that truly respects content, champions creators, and is focused on growing the audio space in a way that benefits everyone – especially listeners,” said Yael Milbank, managing director, ANZ at Magnite.

“Acast’s Australian team has been a fantastic partner, and with podcast audiences and programmatic investment on the rise locally, we’re excited to accelerate programmatic audio adoption together across the region.”