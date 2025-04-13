AANA Unveils AI Evolution At RESET For Growth: From Hype To High-Impact Marketing

The Australian Association of National Advertisers (AANA) is set to launch an AI Evolution: segment at their annual RESET for GROWTH flagship marketing conference with two sessions on AI.

AI Futurist and professor Dr Catherine Ball will lead the conversation on how AI is reshaping our business landscape while Anthony Dean, Marketing Director at Mars Pet Nutrition will share their Cannes Lions multi-award-winning campaign “Adoptable”.

The brand-new segment is dedicated to exploring AI’s transformative power in marketing.

A highlight of this segment is a keynote from Associate Professor Dr Catherine Ball, one of Australia’s leading voices on AI and emerging technology. Dr Ball will break down the must-know AI advancements shaping the future, sharing how marketing teams can create more authentic, effective campaigns by combining AI-driven data with human-led storytelling — turning insight into impact, and automation into lasting brand trust.

A case study in AI follows with the Cannes Lions multi-award-winner Pedigree for the “Adoptable” campaign. The campaign uses AI to re-imagine shelter dogs placing them in advertising and turning overlooked pets into stars. By merging technology and emotion, the campaign gave each dog a platform and a chance, proving innovation can drive real-world impact and help every dog find their forever home.

“Australian marketers need to move beyond the AI hype and into practical, high-impact applications that drive real business growth,” said Josh Faulks, CEO of AANA. “At RESET for Growth, the AI Evolution segment will showcase how AI is already transforming marketing-offering marketers the insights they need to stay ahead of the curve.”

“RESET for Growth will cut through the noise to deliver real-world applications, award-winning case studies, and expert insights that will redefine how marketers think and work. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of AI’s role in creativity, effectiveness, and business impact”.

RESET for Growth will happen on 1 May at the Overseas Passenger Terminal. Other speakers include; Steve Marks, co-founder and CEO of Guzman y Gomez, Joe Brumm Creator and Bluey and Sherilyn Shackell founder and CEO of The Marketing Academy.