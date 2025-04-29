Yahoo DSP Launches Conversion API To Enhance Campaign Measurement & Optimisation

Yahoo DSP has announced the launch of its Conversion API (Yahoo CAPI), a future-proof solution designed to help advertisers streamline measurement, attribution, and optimisation across channels.

Yahoo CAPI allows advertisers to send conversion events directly to Yahoo DSP in real-time through a centralised and simplified integration, ensuring more accurate campaign performance insights. At the core of this solution is Yahoo ConnectID, which provides addressability through its 232 million logged-in users in the U.S.

Yahoo CAPI is redefining measurement and attribution for commerce media networks by unifying online and offline conversion tracking in a single, streamlined workflow. Unlike most platforms that require separate setups, Yahoo DSP empowers advertisers to optimise campaigns down to the product level with real-time insights, regardless of whether the conversions happened in-store or through a website or app. With Yahoo CAPI, we saw a 30-50% increase in attributed conversions for Commerce Media.

Advertisers can analyze conversion data through direct integration with Yahoo CAPI or via LiveRamp’s data collaboration platform, Yahoo CAPI’s initial integration partner – with more to come. This enables seamless connection between offline conversions and online campaign exposures in Yahoo DSP.

“Through this solution, advertisers can easily upload their LiveRamp offline conversions on Yahoo DSP and close the loop on measurement, gaining a clearer understanding of how our online advertising efforts are driving offline sales,” said Travis Clinger, chief connectivity and ecosystem officer at LiveRamp. “Amidst increasing pressures on advertisers’ budgets, using a CAPI enables increased campaign effectiveness – and better insights into returns – helping advertisers to make the best use of their investments and to highlight the critical role they play.”

“Yahoo DSP is committed to helping advertisers navigate the evolving digital landscape with solutions that prioritise both accuracy and privacy,” said Giovanni Gardelli, VP of ads data products at Yahoo. “With the launch of Yahoo CAPI, advertisers gain more control and flexibility in how they share conversion data, ensuring optimal measurement and performance. For example, with Yahoo CAPI, a technology advertiser saw 3x more attributed conversions across different channels and devices that would have been harder to measure due to lack of cookies or advertising IDs.”

Key Features and Benefits of Yahoo CAPI: