XXXX & Puma Unite To Gift Cameron Munster A Competitive Edge For The Remainder Of The State Of Origin Series

XXXX and Puma have created a first-of-its-kind boot which gives Queensland Captain, Cameron Munster a home soil advantage wherever he plays.

The NRL State of Origin is unlike any other sporting rivalry. It’s more than just football, it’s pride, passion, and place. With one game played in each Queensland and New South Wales, and one on neutral territory, the advantage of playing on home soil is limited.

The ‘Home Soil’ boots are a custom innovation, designed specifically for Cameron, built from the sole up, each boot contains actual soil from Munster’s home ground in Rockhampton.

“Playing for your state is the highest honour in football,” said Munster. “As a Queenslander there’s a special connection to where I come from that you can’t describe, you can only feel. And knowing that I’m taking a bit of Rocky with me when I step out against the Blues gives me a real boost.”

3D printed and performance tested, the boots have been put through their paces to ensure they meet the demands of elite-level play while carrying the symbolic weight of home.

“State of Origin is the most electrifying time of year for Queenslanders,” said Karen Sterling-Levis, Lion Core beer brand director. “As the official beer of the Maroons, XXXX has always stood for state pride and connection. Our long-running ‘Pride in Your Origin’ campaign is all about celebrating where we’re from and this year we’re proud to take that pride all the way to the field, one step at a time.”

“XXXX has consistently backed the Maroons for wearing their heart—and their origin—on their sleeve,” added Jonny Rands, Thinkerbell’s executive creative tinker.

“Now we’re kicking things up a notch by putting that pride in their boots… and marching it straight into enemy territory.”

Credits:

Client: Lion Creative and Earned Agency: Thinkerbell

Partners: Puma, Cameron Munster & QRL

Photography: Andy Diprose & David Guest

Social: We Are Social

Media: UM

Digital: Affinity

Shopper: VML