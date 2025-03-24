Xpress Fleet Shifts Into Gear As Official Partner Of Supercars On A Two-Year Deal

Supercars has announced a new partnership with Xpress Fleet, naming them the Official Vehicle Logistics Partner of the Repco Supercars Championship for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

As part of the partnership, Xpress Fleet will be responsible for transporting Supercars’ full Course Car fleet between all rounds of the Championship. This includes:

Porsche Taycan BP Pulse Safety Cars

BP Ultimate Subaru WRX Cars

Volkswagen Amarok Recovery Ute

Porsche Cayenne BP Ultimate Medical Car

Supercars will once again travel across Australia in 2025, competing at events in all corners of the country. The support from Xpress Fleet in transporting the fleet between rounds is critical to ensuring the smooth delivery of each event.

Xpress Fleet has a long-standing involvement in motorsport, having supported various drivers and teams over the years. In 2025, the company expanded its presence in Supercars through a sponsorship with Series Champion Will Brown, with their branding displayed on his helmet.

“Transporting our Course Car fleet safely and efficiently between events is a critical part of our operations, and we’re thrilled to have Xpress Fleet on board to ensure this process runs smoothly,” said Supercars general manager – commercial, Jamie Black.

“Their expertise in vehicle logistics, coupled with their commitment to motorsport, makes them a perfect fit for Supercars.”

“We are passionate about motorsport and thrilled to take on this official role with Supercars,” said Xpress Fleet managing director James Hussary.

“We look forward to delivering seamless logistics solutions throughout the season and strengthening our connection with the Supercars community.”

The partnership will see Xpress Fleet embedded in Supercars’ transport operations across all Championship events, ensuring the safe and timely delivery of essential vehicles to every round.

The 2025 Repco Supercars Championship is off to New Zealand next, for the ITM Taupō Super440, which runs 11-13 April.