World’s Tallest Swing Takes Centre Stage In Papaya’s New Brand Platform ‘Play On’ Via You’re The Goods

The mobile gaming company Papaya has released a new brand platform, “Play On,” via You’re The Goods, the agency’s debut campaign since launching in 2024.

The campaign has launched across the UK and later in the US and beyond. “Swing” is the first work from the recently launched agency and was directed by Nicolai Fuglsig.

The action is set high above the streets of New York, as two young men challenge each other to swing the highest, on the world’s biggest swing. Rather than being created with CGI or AI, the stunt was captured in-camera. The film employed the stunt team from ‘Dune’, ‘Mission Impossible’ and the James Bond series, to enable its actors to swing from a 165-foot-high crane.

“Papaya are champions of the Power of Play. We make gaming fun and sociable, and like our games, ‘Swing’ is about adults playfully challenging each other,” Uri Pearl, Papaya’s head of marketing said.

“Our founding client, Papaya has been an incredible collaborator with shared ambitions. The ‘Play On’ platform embodies a long term vision that invokes a desire to play, while offering a clear and compelling call to action. This work serves as a statement of intent. We are here to tell stories that endure and to champion the importance of craft,” Dom Goldman, founder and chief commercial officer of You’re the Goods added.

“When I read the script, it was the simple, uncomplicated story that gave it so much power, and its quiet, relatable nostalgia that made it so impactful. And working in-camera on something as visually exciting and unique as ‘Swing’ elevates how we experience the actors’ performances,” director Nicolai Fugslig added.

“We knew we were onto something special with a bold new agency, a brave client willing to take risks, and a great relationship with a trusted agency producer,” Production company MJZ said.

The campaign includes films in long and short formats for TV, VOD, YouTube and social media, as well as digital and social ads, and OOH.

