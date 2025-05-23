WNBL Unveils Bold & Powerful New Era Of Women’s Basketball

The Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) has launched its re-imagined brand identity in a bold statement that women’s basketball in Australia is Ready to Rise.

The new WNBL brand is fueled by purpose and progress, measured not merely in stats but in dreams realised and barriers broken.

With the tagline Ready to Rise, the new brand is a symbol of power in motion, where elegance meets intensity and flight becomes a form of expression reflecting the talent, passion and energy of the league’s athletes.

The stylised ‘w’ motif is a nod to the net and hoop and transforms into a winged icon: part spirit, part future.

WNBL CEO Jennie Sager said this is a significant step forward for Australia’s longest-running national women’s sports league.

“The WNBL as we know it has been forged from a rich history and today, we enter a brand-new chapter of the league, one that is shaping the future of the game for our players, fans and clubs,” Sager said.

“This is one of many bold changes we have made since taking ownership in April, including a historic Collective Bargaining Agreement which achieves a ground-breaking pro-rata pay parity deal.

“Similarly, for the rebrand, we sought feedback from players past and present, and stakeholders across the clubs and the league. The new logo represents our vision for the future of women’s basketball in Australia, one that is strong, dynamic, professional, and inspiring.”

The new brand has been welcomed by some of the league’s most exciting players, including Olympian and WNBA player Jade Melbourne.

“I think it’s super fitting for us. It’s ours, it’s our new league, it’s a great product and it’s only going to get better and better with a fresh start and new logo, it’s going to be so nice on the court,” Melbourne said.

Ready to Rise is more than a tagline, it is the league’s promise to the sporting world. This is more than basketball; this is legacy in action.

We are WNBL. We are Ready to Rise.