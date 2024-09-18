WiredCo. Expands Earned Media Team After 450% Growth

B&T’s Independent Agency of the Year 2023, WiredCo. has expanded its earned media team, WireCast, with two new appointments to the team. Jessica (Jess) Nutt has joined the agency as a senior account manager (Earned Media), along with Constance Nicolaou as a senior account executive (Earned Media).

Joining WiredCo from Liquid Ideas, Jess has led integrated comms campaigns for Makers Mark, Four Pillars, and Pernod Ricard, and her passion is demonstrating how PR can effectively support broader brand strategies and how it positively impacts overall creativity.

Constance (Connie) joins Wired from Primary Comms Group, where she spent three years working across earned media, activations, and content creation.

The new appointments come after WiredCo. experienced a significant 450 per cent growth in the agency’s earned media division and 19 per cent overall in the last 12 months following a string of new client partners coming on board and expanded remits from existing clients.

WiredCo. launched its earned media offering at the end of 2022 and in less than two years, has grown revenue for the agency overall by almost 11 per cent.

Driven by managing partner, Michelle Hampton together with founder and managing director, Angela Hampton and managing partner, David Kennedy-Cosgrove, WireCast was developed to complete the agency’s powerful Brandformance approach to marketing, and tackle what’s held earned media back from the same level of growth and progression as other marketing disciplines.

After founding Magnum & Co, and selling the agency in 2021, Michelle wanted to develop a new way of approaching earned media that closed the gap between paid, owned, creative, and strategy.

“We believe what we’ve developed is unique to our industry and we’ve finally worked out how to meaningfully measure the impact of earned media,” said Hampton. “Our view is that earned media could also be working much harder for brands so part of WireCast’s competitive advantage is how we tap into the smarts of performance marketing and SEO systems”.

“Both Jess and Connie are absolute guns at their craft, and most importantly, they’re kind, caring and clever which is already proving to be a winning combo for our agency. We’re looking forward to them bringing lots of mischief and mateship to help us create more magic for our clients,” Hampton explained.