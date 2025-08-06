Winner Winner Chicken Dinner: Ex Google Marketer Ben Drew Launches Marketing Agency

Former Google marketer, Ben Drew has announced the launch of his new business Chicken Dinner, a marketing agency that serves up tangible, measurable results.

After four years working across Google’s high-growth client portfolio as growth manager, Drew observed a consistent gap in the market, which led to him founding Chicken Dinner.

Before this role, he founded Seasons, which he grew to become one of Western Australia’s largest festival brands. He now leads a senior team of marketing professionals alongside growth manager Maggie Roberts, a search engine specialist who previously ran her own performance marketing agency before joining Chicken Dinner.

“We know the challenges the industry faces—businesses are simply sick to death of safe, low-risk marketing, served up by junior talent they’ve never even met. So I started Chicken Dinner to offer a better path forward,” said Drew.

With clients already secured in Australia, the US, and the UK, including Deel, STAX, and Duo Tax, Chicken Dinner has further expansion plans underway and a growing team driving client results.

Chicken Dinner operates with a lean, senior team structure. Everyone is hands-on and client-facing, removing the disconnect that often stalls creativity and results. The team also utilises AI and automation to eliminate inefficiencies and free up time for strategy and solving client business objectives.

“Automation isn’t here to replace human connection—it’s here to amplify it,” Drew added. “When our team spends less time clicking buttons, they’re free to invest more in connecting to clients and their businesses.”

The agency’s approach is already delivering strong results. In Australia, Chicken Dinner recently completed a campaign for Duo Tax, a leading property services company that had hit a wall trying to scale its Google Ads. Within five months, the team helped boost ad spend by more than 235 per cent, brought down cost per acquisition by 24 per cent, and more than quadrupled revenue.

In the US, finance platform PingYo had been in stasis for two years, unable to grow despite spending millions each month on Google Ads. After a full overhaul, Chicken Dinner helped lift profits by 4.6 times and moved the brand from outside the industry’s top 10 to number two in market share.