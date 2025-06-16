MediaNewsletter

WIN Could Stop Broadcasting Seven In Parts Of Regional NSW & South Australia

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read
WIN's old TV studios at Mt Gambier.

Australia’s largest regional TV broadcaster, WIN, will stop broadcasting Seven’s signal in Griffiths (NSW) and Mount Gambier (South Australia) after negotiations between the TV companies have broken down.

WIN pays Seven a fee to broadcast its signal in these regions, making its money back by selling local advertising.

That business model has come under strain in recent years, with WIN arguing that Seven had refused to renew a commercial agreement.

This means that WIN would switch off Seven from 1 July, but will continue to broadcast Nine and Network 10’s signal.

WIN chief executive Andrew Lancaster told the Australian Financial Review that the broadcaster remains committed to regional TV, even though it has previously switched off broadcasting Network Ten in Mildura and its surrounding areas.

Lancaster said that other “non-core broadcasting regions” in Western Australia and Tasmania could follow suit.

Seven said that it is still open to negotiations with WIN ahead of the 1 July deadline and that residents in those regions could still stream Seven content via its streaming app, 7Plus.

Related posts:

  1. Melinda Duffy Hired To Head Up oOh!media’s Specialist Product Sales & Partnerships Team
  2. Lucy Formosa Morgan Joins Chloe Hooper On Newest Edition Of The Limitless Equation Podcast
  3. Man Of Many Partners With ProRata.AI For Fair Compensation & Attribution As AI Squeezes Publishers’ Revenue
  4. Maz Farrelly: Try To Kill Your Ideas
Arvind Hickman
By Arvind Hickman
Follow:
Arvind writes about anything to do with media, advertising and stuff. He is the former media editor of Campaign in London and has worked across several trade titles closer to home. Earlier in his career, Arvind covered business, crime, politics and sport. When he isn’t grilling media types, Arvind is a keen photographer, cook, traveller, podcast tragic and sports fanatic (in particular Liverpool FC). During his heyday as an athlete, Arvind captained the Epping Heights PS Tunnel Ball team and was widely feared on the star jumping circuit.

Latest News

Criteo Reveals ‘For The Love Of Commerce’, “To Shape & Improve The AI-Driven Commerce Experience”
Inside Selena Gomez’s Purpose-Driven Beauty Empire: Rare Beauty CPO Goes Beyond Gloss At Vogue Codes
TBWA Investigates Child-Free Pet Parents Trend
Carrie’s Bickmore’s Big 5 Marathon Mission Raises Over $1.1 Million
Register Lost your password?