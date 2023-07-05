Why Your Team Is The Key To Long Term Success

Why Your Team Is The Key To Long Term Success
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Chris Green (lead image), author of Business By Design, is an entrepreneurial strategist, author, mentor and facilitator with more than twenty years’ experience helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses. In this guest post, Green says a organisation’s people are still its best asset…

New products and innovation can come from any number of sources be it a customer looking for a bespoke product or service, an opportunistic mistake that leads to a breakthrough or more often than not, an inspired team member that recognises a need. As a business strategist I see this all the time as ideas become concepts and ultimately are commercialised.

Stop Turning Up to a Job

If a business is to evolve and grow to achieve long term success it must harness all its resources, most notably its people. The challenge in practically doing this is for many business owners is, they turn up to their businesses everyday like they are turning up to a job. That is, operating as the technician in their business. They are involved in many of the operational decisions, are task focused and mostly reactive to what’s coming at them in the day to day. This creates a bottleneck that ultimately chokes the growth of the business. The business will not be able to scale beyond the hard work of the owner.

A vicious cycle then ensues. Many business owners find themselves trapped under what I term the entrepreneurial ceiling. Their business fortunes porpoise up and down based on their energy levels. They feel trapped and end up tinkering around the edges, but this rarely results in sustainable change. The challenge is, even if we recognise that we have become the bottleneck in our business it can be difficult to know what to do about it.

The Entrepreneurs Shift

As a starting point, the first step is to recognise that what got you to here is not going to get you there. To progress beyond you as the bottleneck and release the entrepreneurial potential of your team requires a different approach, a different mindset. You must lean into a new role, a role that is likely uncomfortable for you, a more strategic role.

To get clear on how your transformation will play out, draft a position description that clearly outlines the responsibilities, and key performance indicators of your new role. Now, with the new parametres set, it’s time to leverage your knowledge. To execute on this new way of doing business, other people will have to have delegated operational responsibilities away from you. Use your team to harness new ideas and create clear reporting lines through the organisation chart, ensuring everyone feels supported, valued and engaged.

Get Creative

Capture yours and your team’s precious business knowledge that forms your unique intellectual property through the creation of robust business systems. Get the technical expertise out of yours and the teams heads and into an operating system. This will not only refine the operating processes making them fit for purpose and robust but will also build the capacity of those in the business. You never know, in undertaking this process you will likely gain surprising insights that could lead to product breakthroughs and innovation.

It is important that you make this process as frictionless as possible. Use screen capture technology, video on your phone or some other method that makes it easy to record your operating system so that in the heat of battle, you have the means to empower your team when every bone in your body tells you just to do it yourself.

It is often said that our people are our greatest asset, however it is rarely articulated how we can truly maximise their impact in our business. The key to creating great products and services that enable us to stay ahead of the competition is creating a working environment and communication cadence that harnesses the collective wisdom of the team. This leads to continuous improvement and a dynamic agile business with more engaged team members.

It is in leveraging the business owner’s operational knowledge and realigning their role in the business, whilst harnessing the creativity of the group that we achieve sustainable competitive advantage. This process creates businesses which are innovative, sustainable, growth orientated and ready to transition beyond the entrepreneurial ceiling. Whilst for many this seems a daunting quest, the reality is that it is a well-worn path treed by every entrepreneurial business that has scaled beyond its owner.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Business By Design Chris Green

Latest News

Study: More Aussies Dining Solo As Cost Pressures Bite; Pizza Still Our Fave Takeaway
  • Marketing

Study: More Aussies Dining Solo As Cost Pressures Bite; Pizza Still Our Fave Takeaway

Research by Dining deal app EatClub, hows Aussies doing dining different in the face of rising cost of living pressures. Restaurant dynamic pricing platform, EatClub, has released the results of its 2023 dining research and the insights show Aussies are changing their dining habits in response to cost of living pressures. The main findings included: […]

Priceline Calls Aussies To “Stand Up For The Sisterhood”
  • Media

Priceline Calls Aussies To “Stand Up For The Sisterhood”

Priceline Pharmacy today launches its annual fundraising campaign ‘Stand Up for the Sisterhood’, calling on Australians to stand up for the women in their lives, enlisting the help of Australia’s favourite comedians. Australian comedians Claire Hooper and Nikki Britton will kick off a press call today at Priceline Pharmacy Town Hall Square to introduce the […]

Australian Payments Plus Appoints This is Flow
  • Marketing

Australian Payments Plus Appoints This is Flow

This is Flow (Flow) has added Australian Payments Plus (AP+) to its growing roster of clients. AP+ brings together eftpos, BPAY, and NPP Australia into one organisation to shape the future of payments in Australia. AP+ is also responsible for initiatives such as PayID, PayTo, ConnectID, Osko and Beem.

Australian True Crime Podcast ‘One Minute Remaining’ Hits 2 Million Downloads
  • Marketing

Australian True Crime Podcast ‘One Minute Remaining’ Hits 2 Million Downloads

The Australian true crime podcast One Minute Remaining has hit two million downloads in just nine months since its launch. In One Minute Remaining, Jack Laurence speaks with inmates serving lengthy sentences in the United States about their convictions for a range of different serious crimes from arson, robbery, attempted murder and murder itself. The creation of […]

QMS Demand Strong For Its City of Sydney Network
  • Media

QMS Demand Strong For Its City of Sydney Network

QMS has reported strong and growing demand for its market-leading consecutive bus shelters, introduced as part of the new City of Sydney network. QMS has installed more than 500 new digital panels across the 33 suburbs of the City of Sydney, including in six high-traffic precincts that now feature three or more bus shelters in […]

News Sport Network Announces Slew Of Senior Appointments
  • Marketing

News Sport Network Announces Slew Of Senior Appointments

News Corp Australia’s News Sport Network managing director Michael Wilkins has announced senior appointments for the division to position the business for its next phase of growth. Wilkins said he was pleased to announce these new appointments for the News Sport Network to further build on audience and commercial growth. “The News Sport Network leadership team provides coordinated direction […]

Gerety Awards Celebrate Shortlist With Cannes BBQ
  • Media

Gerety Awards Celebrate Shortlist With Cannes BBQ

The 2023 Gerety Awards rocked Cannes with their VIP BBQ party that celebrated the recently announced shortlist along with Gerety judges from around the world. As has become a Gerety BBQ tradition, everyone was given a beautiful brooch on arrival with one lucky guest winning an incredible prize – that prize being a stay Pearl […]

Science Comms Publication, The Brilliant, Announces Editorial Board
  • Media

Science Comms Publication, The Brilliant, Announces Editorial Board

The Brilliant, a global science communication publication based in Sydney, has announced a board of five of the world’s best and brightest, including famed climatologist Professor Michael Mann. The announcement, and growth of The Brilliant, comes at a time when many countries are battling the rise of misinformation online, and looking to strengthen coverage focussed […]

Aspen Pharma Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Search Agency Of Record
  • Marketing

Aspen Pharma Appoints Resolution Digital As Its Search Agency Of Record

Leading digital agency, Resolution Digital has expanded its remit as Aspen Pharma’s search agency partner for Aspen’s house of brands, one year on from being appointed Aspen’s Search agency for flagship brands including Coloxyl, Dymadon, Flo and Novalac. This extended partnership will see Resolution Digital play a critical role in digital strategy planning to increase […]