Why Google’s AI Mode Ads Announcement Is Actually Good News For Both People & Marketers

Alright marketers, let’s talk about Google’s latest AI-powered ad placements. I can already hear the groans—”More ads? Really?” But stick with me, because this isn’t just another “Google is forcing ads everywhere” scenario. In fact, this is the moment intent and interest marketing have been waiting for, writes Phillip Ohren, co-founder, Intender.com.au.

Less Annoyance, More Relevance

Google’s recent announcement about injecting ads into AI-powered search overviews and conversational AI Mode might sound intrusive at first glance. But here’s the twist—these ads are designed to be genuinely useful. Instead of flashing banners or jarring interruptions, ads will now appear contextually, answering users’ questions right when they’re actively exploring.

This aligns beautifully with something we at Intender have championed: advertising that helps, not hinders.

Measurement, Meet Meaning

The best part? AI-enhanced measurement is finally here, and it’s promising deeper insights at a fraction of the previous effort. Forget surface-level click reports; we’re talking granular incrementality tests and smarter attribution models. As marketers, we can finally measure how intent-driven ads perform within conversational contexts, not just on keyword matches. This is a huge win for anyone who loves proving ROI with actual data (aka all of us).

Goodbye Keywords, Hello Real Conversations

Here’s the kicker. AI Mode isn’t limited to one-word queries like “best sneakers.” Users now engage in full-blown conversations with Google’s AI, expressing nuanced intent and interests. Ads that show up in these interactions can finally speak directly to the heart of consumer queries—no awkward keyword cramming needed.

This deeper layer of context transforms ads from annoying interruptions to helpful suggestions. Think of it as your brand casually joining a customer’s conversation to offer exactly what they were hoping for. Smooth, right?

A Marketer’s Dream? Not Nightmare

If your first reaction to Google’s update was panic, I get it. But this is exactly the kind of disruption we marketers thrive on. We’ve spent years shouting for smarter targeting, more relevant placements, and better measurement. Now that Google’s finally delivering it, let’s seize the moment.

Intent and interest marketing are stepping into the spotlight. At Intender, we’re pumped—and you should be too. Because let’s be real, when was the last time you heard someone say, “Wow, that ad was actually helpful”? Get ready to hear this a lot more.