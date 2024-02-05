Which Agencies Are Starting 2024 Off On The Right Note? Find Out With B&T’s New Business Winners For January

There are few better ways to kick off the year than with a new client win save, of course, for an office-wide pizza party with 1-2 lukewarm stubbies.

For this instalment of B&T’s Monthly New Business Winners, we’re taking a look at the wins in January. A word of warning, January has been a pretty slow month and some of these wins came in during December, though after B&T stopped publishing. So, if you think some of these wins seem familiar, you’re not wrong.

Our December winners were Thinkerbell and Wavemaker for winning the Pringles and Allianz, respectively.

Media agencies

Bronze — Kaimera

Indie agency Kaimera pulled a big win last month as it was named the media agency for MLC Wealth. It’s a big, chunky account and this win marks another example of Australia’s indie agencies continuing to shine.

“Partnering with Kaimera is a pivotal step for the MLC brand as we aim to redefine our media presence and engagement,” said Kari Arnison, general manager, marketing strategy and execution, consumer markets at MLC.

“Their people, data-centric approach and deep comprehension of our sector resonated with us throughout the pitch process. We are confident that Kaimera’s dynamic strategy will support our initiatives and ambition to provide financial well-being for all Australians”.

Silver — EssenceMediacom

On 21 December, while the B&T team were sunning ourselves at the beach, it emerged that EssenceMediacom had won the Google above-the-line media account. Reportedly, the GroupM agency snared the $40 million-rated account away from PHD in a closed pitch. EssenceMediacom had also been Google’s agency of record its digital media, bringing everything into one nice consolidated package.

Gold — Nunn Media

Nunn Media knocked it out of the park in January, picking up the $90 million-rated media account for the Spotlight Retail Group. The Spotlight Group includes Spotlight (obviously) as well as Anaconda, Mountain Designs and Harris Scarfe. The Nunn team will be delivering integrated digital, online and broadcast media buying for the Group, which had previously entrusted its media duties to PHD.

“After assessing three agencies to raise the standard of media campaigns for SRG brands, it’s clear Nunn Media is the ideal partner moving forward. It’s an agency that brings scale, offers all capabilities we require, understands our marketing ambitions and our desired mix of channels,” said Quentin Gracanin, CEO of Spotlight.

Creative agencies

Bronze — whiteGREY

In the middle of Jan, whiteGREY jetted off with the creative account for Newcastle Airport. The win comes at a crucial time for the airport, with whiteGREY tasked with building a new brand proposition and creative platform to showcase its “transformative” terminal upgrade and expansion last year.

“We are at the start of our journey to vastly improve our terminal facilities, increase our ability to receive international flights and extend our domestic offering, so now is the perfect time to make passengers consider their local airport as their origin of travel,” said Newcastle Airport CEO Dr Peter Cock.

Silver — Reunion

On 15 December, when the B&T team were emerging bleary-eyed after our Christmas Party shenanigans the previous Friday, it was announced that Reunion, founded by former CHEP CEO Justin Hind, won the account for Rest superannuation fund. BMF was the incumbent on the account.

“The Reunion team bring a fresh perspective to strategy, creativity and experience that we believe will be an asset as we continue to focus on helping our members make the most of their super at every stage of their journey with us,” said Andrew Ford, Rest general manager, brand and member experience.

Gold — 72andSunny

MLC features again in our list, with 72andSunny walking away with its creative account. The agency has been tasked with developing a new strategic and creative direction for the brand. The account had been dormant since 2017, when Clemenger BBDO worked with it on the “Life Unchanging” campaign, though Clems continued to work with the fund on production. MLC had been part of NAB but was sold to IOOF Holdings Ltd in 2021.

“It’s an exciting time in MLC’s 130 year journey as they look to transform,” said Ross Berthinussen, CEO, 72andSunny ANZ, “we can’t wait to partner with them to redefine the MLC brand for a new generation of Australians”.

Kari Arnison, general manager at MLC’s parent company, Insignia Financial added “Every step of the pitch process with 72andSunny felt collaborative and enjoyable, and we look forward to repositioning the MLC brand with them as new members of our wider team”.

