whiteGREY Jets Off With Newcastle Airport Creative Account

Creative technology agency whiteGREY has been appointed creative agency of record for Newcastle Airport.

The agency is tasked with building a brand proposition and creative platform that positions Newcastle Airport for sustained growth following the start of construction on a transformative terminal upgrade and expansion in 2023.

Lee Simpson (lead image), CEO, whiteGREY said the team were delighted to bring fresh perspective to Newcastle Airport’s branding, blending creativity with data-driven insights to ensure the new brand platform resonates authentically with the local community and encourages increased airport usage.

“We are thrilled Newcastle Airport has chosen whiteGREY to lead this transformative growth agenda. We’re tasked with creating a brand platform that showcases the airport’s unique offerings and will play an instrumental role in shaping the region’s perceptions of Newcastle Airport and ultimately promoting regional growth”.

“By combining the airport’s resources and data with our own tools and methodologies, we are creating work that fosters strong community connections, encourages travellers to re-consider Newcastle Airport and ultimately, drives the behaviour change that means more people choose to fly out of Newcastle”.

“As Australians find their travel legs again, it is the perfect time to show Hunter Region residents the value Newcastle Airport provides over its city counterparts. The Hunter region is the 7th largest population nationally and the biggest regional economy, so our unwavering focus is on being the Airport the Region deserves,” said Dr Peter Cock, CEO at Newcastle Airport.

“We are at the start of our journey to vastly improve our terminal facilities, increase our ability to receive international flights and extend our domestic offering, so now is the perfect time to make passengers consider their local airport as their origin of travel. We are excited about our partnership with whiteGREY and can’t wait to unveil a brand platform that will undoubtedly make a lasting impact on passengers from our region,” said Newcastle Airport’s executive general manager of marketing and communication, Burcak Sezar.

Work has already commenced with the new brand positioning and creative platform expected in market shortly.