Wellcom Appoints Fresh Creative Director

Creative and Integrated Production agency Wellcom has appointed Oliver Hammerton as its new creative director.

In his new role, Hammerton will lead creative for the agency and its clients to deliver diverse, innovative content, that seamlessly bridges the gap between creative and production. He has an extensive background in film, music, fashion, and advertising across the UK, US, and APAC.

Hammerton has worked on numerous global brands throughout his career including EMI Records, Samsung, Apple, KIA, Mercedes, Toyota, QANTAS, Cadbury, Tiger Beer, Google, and FIFA. Hammerton joins Wellcom following creative director roles at Present Company and Warren.co.

Wellcom Group, general manager, Marnie Darren, said: “As part of the global network, Wellcom Australia is transforming into a new kind of agency, offering conceptual and creative leadership, and a true end-to-end production.

“I am excited for what Oli brings to Wellcom. He has incredible respect for his craft and creates work that evokes, entertains, and resonates culturally. I’m thrilled to have him as part of the Wellcom team. Watch this space for what we do next.”

Commenting on his appointment, Hammerton said: “Wellcom operates at the intersection between creative and production. This is what excited me about working for the agency – that ability to straddle both spaces to create truly compelling work.

“Every time I’ve been on the agency or production side and worked closely with the whole team from the start, the work has always been better. It seems to allow the project to be more open-minded and truly spurs collaboration. As a result, everyone, including the client, is more connected along the journey.”

Hammerton’s appointment follows several key leadership changes within the Wellcom Group over the past 12 months, including the appointment of Marnie Darren to sydney general manager, Andrew Lumsden promoted to CEO of Australia, New Zealand and Asia, and the promotion of Doug Guttenberg to managing director of the recently launched Wellcom US.