Spotify Takes A Month To Fix Bug Causing Premium Users To Hear Ads

Spotify has fixed an issue causing some paid users to encounter ads when they’re tying to play music—a month after the first issues were reported.

Yesterday, the company posted on X saying that was investigating the issue and linked to a community website where users have been reporting the bug over the past month.

Some seven hours later, it posted “All clear! Thanks for your patience, you rock.”

Spotify clarified to tech title TechCrunch that this issue is different to a similar bug that had previously been reported by users.

It said a small number of users were affected by the problem and its teams have deployed a fix. If the problem persists for users, Spotify advised them to log in and out of its app 2-3 times to force a resync.

User tstringer123 was the first to report the bug 29 days ago.

Other users said they were encountering similar issues and, as the days wore on, became increasingly discontented. One posted in the community forum:

“Hey yo wat the heck i’m PAYING for premium family here and we’re getting ads! This is OUTRAGEOUS!!!”

Another wrote:

“This started happening to me today, the Spotify app then just completely stopped working through my Apple Watch! It’s so glitchy, considering moving to Apple Music tbh.”

Another said:

“Seeing and hearing ads on Premium Family web app. I will cancel if this does not get solved quickly! Don’t tell me to “log out and in again”… fix it on your side.”