Doohly Joins OOHMAA To Strengthen Its Commitment To The New Zealand Market

Doohly, a digital signage CMS provider helping media owners optimise the balance between programmatic and direct sales, has announced its membership in the Out of Home Media Association Aotearoa (OOHMAA).

Already a key player in the New Zealand digital out-of-home (DOOH) industry, Doohly partners with some of the country’s most innovative media owners. Joining OOHMAA reflects Doohly’s commitment to further strengthening its ties within the New Zealand market and supporting the industry’s continued growth.

“With a strong presence in New Zealand, partnering with OOHMAA is a natural step for us,” said Sean, CEO & co-founder of Doohly. “We’re committed to working closely with the industry, ensuring media owners have the tools they need to maximise the value of their digital inventory while driving innovation and efficiency. Our platform’s real-time content scheduling capabilities set us apart, offering media owners instant control over their network instead of relying on slow, polling-based updates.”

Doohly’s platform is designed to give media owners greater control and flexibility over their digital signage networks. Unlike legacy systems that rely on delayed content updates. “We look forward to deepening our engagement with the New Zealand DOOH community through our partnership with OOHMAA,” Sean added. “As the market evolves, we remain focused on delivering the best possible solutions to our clients, helping them unlock new revenue opportunities and streamline operations”.