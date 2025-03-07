MediaNewsletter

Newcastle Herald Editor Lisa Allan Wins Inaugural ACM IWD Award

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
3 Min Read
Lisa Allan.

ACM has crowned Lisa Allan, editor of the Newcastle Herald, as the winner of its inaugural International Women’s Day Award, recognising her for outstanding leadership, advocacy, and
commitment to supporting women both within ACM and the wider community.

The awards, aligned with the 2025 International Women’s Day theme, MarchForward, invited staff to nominate women across ACM who inspire others, lead with purpose, and drive positive change.

More than 80 nominations were received, showcasing the extraordinary talent and achievements of women across ACM’s network.

ACM said Allan’s nomination stood out for her exceptional leadership in the Newcastle Herald newsroom, her advocacy for gender equality and her unwavering commitment to mentoring and championing women at all stages of their careers.

“Lisa goes above and beyond to actively lift up other women, she has consistently advocated for greater opportunities for women in our industry and openly shares her knowledge and experience with emerging journalists and students,” said Jemma Heuston, ACM’s director of people and culture, who chaired the judging panel.

One colleague’s nomination praised Allan as “one of the best leaders I have ever worked with,” highlighting her ability to both lead from the front and create space to celebrate the achievements of
those around her.

In addition to celebrating Allan’s win, ACM also recognised the outstanding achievements of the shortlisted finalists from across the business:

  • Anushka Aghaian, Senior Product Manager
  • Maree Neale, Director of Commercial Strategy & Operations
  • Chloe Hope, Editorial Production Manager
  • Lupe Prada, Commercial Strategy & Marketing Director – ACM Agri
  • Sarah Morton, Talent and Organisational Development Director
  • Jessica Howard, Journalist – The Standard
  • Rachael Thornett, Head of Marketing

ACM MD Tony Kendall said the calibre of nominations was a testament to the depth of talent, leadership and passion within the organisation.

“It was inspiring to read the nominations and to see the positive impact so many women across ACM are making, not only in our business but in the communities we serve. This initiative is a wonderful reflection of ACM’s purpose: to keep our communities strong, informed and connected. I congratulate Lisa, our shortlisted finalists, and all nominees, for the remarkable contributions they make every day,” Kendall said.

As the award winner, Lisa will receive $2000 to support her ongoing professional development and growth.

Related posts:

  1. Fox Footy Sponsorship Revenues Already Up 30% Ahead of ‘Record Breaking’ Season
  2. Broadsign & Scope3 Partner To Advance Carbon Measurement In DOOH Advertising
  3. ARN’s Chief Commercial Officer Peter Whitehead Officially Exits
  4. Day-LIGHT Robbery: Sunrise Reporter Speaks Out After Pricey Equipment Was Stolen While Reporting Live On Crime In Adelaide
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Sportsbet Celebrates Those Who Have A Crack In Latest Spot
Spotlight On The Women Shaping Cairns Crocodiles Presented By Pinterest 2025
‘It’s Not Fair’ – Online Safety Expert Calls Out Government’s Mooted YouTube Exemption To Child Social Media Ban
LA Times AI Tool Pulled Just One Day After It Downplayed The KKK
Register Lost your password?