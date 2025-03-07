Newcastle Herald Editor Lisa Allan Wins Inaugural ACM IWD Award

ACM has crowned Lisa Allan, editor of the Newcastle Herald, as the winner of its inaugural International Women’s Day Award, recognising her for outstanding leadership, advocacy, and

commitment to supporting women both within ACM and the wider community.

The awards, aligned with the 2025 International Women’s Day theme, MarchForward, invited staff to nominate women across ACM who inspire others, lead with purpose, and drive positive change.

More than 80 nominations were received, showcasing the extraordinary talent and achievements of women across ACM’s network.

ACM said Allan’s nomination stood out for her exceptional leadership in the Newcastle Herald newsroom, her advocacy for gender equality and her unwavering commitment to mentoring and championing women at all stages of their careers.

“Lisa goes above and beyond to actively lift up other women, she has consistently advocated for greater opportunities for women in our industry and openly shares her knowledge and experience with emerging journalists and students,” said Jemma Heuston, ACM’s director of people and culture, who chaired the judging panel.

One colleague’s nomination praised Allan as “one of the best leaders I have ever worked with,” highlighting her ability to both lead from the front and create space to celebrate the achievements of

those around her.

In addition to celebrating Allan’s win, ACM also recognised the outstanding achievements of the shortlisted finalists from across the business:

Anushka Aghaian, Senior Product Manager

Maree Neale, Director of Commercial Strategy & Operations

Chloe Hope, Editorial Production Manager

Lupe Prada, Commercial Strategy & Marketing Director – ACM Agri

Sarah Morton, Talent and Organisational Development Director

Jessica Howard, Journalist – The Standard

Rachael Thornett, Head of Marketing

ACM MD Tony Kendall said the calibre of nominations was a testament to the depth of talent, leadership and passion within the organisation.

“It was inspiring to read the nominations and to see the positive impact so many women across ACM are making, not only in our business but in the communities we serve. This initiative is a wonderful reflection of ACM’s purpose: to keep our communities strong, informed and connected. I congratulate Lisa, our shortlisted finalists, and all nominees, for the remarkable contributions they make every day,” Kendall said.

As the award winner, Lisa will receive $2000 to support her ongoing professional development and growth.