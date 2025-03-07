NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (06/03/2025): Tropical Cyclone Alfred Keeps Eyes Fixed News

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
1 Min Read

All eyes were on the news last night as Tropical Cyclone Alfred continues to threaten South East Queensland and Northern NSW. 

With residents preparing their homes for the worst, the slow-moving storm, which could reach a category three level by the time it finally approaches land, kept eyes fixed on the TV with both Nine and Seven’s news achieving an impressive Thursday night average of over 1,360,000.

As the tropical storm looms off the coast, threatening to make landfall as early as this afternoon, the country tuned in to the Seven Network with a special edition of the network’s news, achieving a total TV national reach of 1,439,000 and a total TV national average of 552,000.

Elsewhere, it was the NRL that did the numbers, with the Brisbane Broncos smashing the Sydney Roosters 50 points to 14 in an epic round-one clash. Michael Maguire proved he’s still got what it takes to coach a premiership-winning team, and the game proved to be a masterclass in just what the Broncos are made of.

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (03/03/2025): Oscars & Adam Sandler Spat Attracts Large TV Audience
  2. TV Ratings (4/3/25): MAFS Contestants Grill Lauren About Her Alpha Male Comments & She Brands Everyone ‘Feral’ & ‘Bogans’
  3. TV Ratings (28/2/2024): MAFS Reprieve Gifts Top Spot To Travel Guides Repeat
  4. Mark Geyer & Gavin Pitchford Join Continuous Call Team As 2025 NRL Season Kicks Off
TAGGED: , , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Sportsbet Celebrates Those Who Have A Crack In Latest Spot
Spotlight On The Women Shaping Cairns Crocodiles Presented By Pinterest 2025
‘It’s Not Fair’ – Online Safety Expert Calls Out Government’s Mooted YouTube Exemption To Child Social Media Ban
LA Times AI Tool Pulled Just One Day After It Downplayed The KKK
Register Lost your password?