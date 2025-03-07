TV Ratings (06/03/2025): Tropical Cyclone Alfred Keeps Eyes Fixed News

All eyes were on the news last night as Tropical Cyclone Alfred continues to threaten South East Queensland and Northern NSW.

With residents preparing their homes for the worst, the slow-moving storm, which could reach a category three level by the time it finally approaches land, kept eyes fixed on the TV with both Nine and Seven’s news achieving an impressive Thursday night average of over 1,360,000.

As the tropical storm looms off the coast, threatening to make landfall as early as this afternoon, the country tuned in to the Seven Network with a special edition of the network’s news, achieving a total TV national reach of 1,439,000 and a total TV national average of 552,000.

Elsewhere, it was the NRL that did the numbers, with the Brisbane Broncos smashing the Sydney Roosters 50 points to 14 in an epic round-one clash. Michael Maguire proved he’s still got what it takes to coach a premiership-winning team, and the game proved to be a masterclass in just what the Broncos are made of.