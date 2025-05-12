Weekend TV Ratings: Aussies Escape Dreary Weather With Tom Hanks-Narrated ‘The Americas’ & Travel Guides’ Trip To Tahiti

Over the weekend, Travel Guides and Tom Hanks-narrated The Americas did the numbers for Nine.

On Sunday, the Travel Guides took on a very blue Tahiti. The episode raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,849,000.

“This was on my bucket list, my dream destination,” Bri said.

Joining her on this trip were bestie Karly, “travel snobs” Kevin and Janetta, best mates Kev, Dorian and Teng, the Fren Family and hilarious duo Matt and Brett who weren’t so keen on this next activity.

Their diving excursion with the wild but local blacktip sharks and stingrays prompted no shortage of screams.

“I need to get back on the boat!” yelled a petrified Victoria after a close shark encounter.

Over on Seven, the 1% Club siphoned a Total TV National Reach of 1,974,000.

Channel 10‘s Masterchef saw a Total TV National Reach of 1,069,000.

On Saturday, viewers tuned in to see the James Bond classic film ‘Casino Royale,’ resulting in a Total TV National reach of 1,082,00 for Nine.

Over on Seven, Aussies watched the Tom Hanks-narrated ‘The Americas,’ which explores the wildlife of North and South America with a soundtrack from composer Hans Zimmer.

It follows creatures living in their natural habitats across the supercontinent, including diverse terrains like the Atlantic Coast, Mexico, Wild West, Amazon, Frozen North, Gulf Coast, Andes, Caribbean, West Coast and Patagonia.

Channel 10’s Love it or List it brought in a Total TV National Reach of 596,000.