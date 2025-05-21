We The People Snares Lani Cush For Client Service Director Role

We The People has appointed Lani Cush as its new client service director.

With a background spanning almost two decades in client service and strategy, Lani is known for her ability to merge deep strategic thinking with bold creative execution. Lani joins We The People from her recent role as strategy partner at Sunday Gravy, with senior experience as head of strategy at Think HQ and Hardhat prior.

Her extensive experience in social and digital marketing, audience engagement, and business transformation will be invaluable in scaling We The People’s strategic capabilities and driving even greater results for client partners.

“We The People has built a reputation for creating social programs & campaigns that actually work, creating content that brands don’t just put out into the world for the sake of it, but that people genuinely choose to engage with,” said Lani.

“I’m excited to join an energetic and vibrant team that understands the future of brand engagement and driving commercial impact. I can’t wait to help shape what’s next.”

“Lani brings an unmatched blend of strategic acumen and brand leadership to the agency,” added Jacob Arnott, managing director of We The People.

“Her deep understanding of audience behaviour, combined with her ability to nurture and grow teams, makes her the perfect addition to our agency as we continue to push the boundaries on social with our client partners.”

The agency’s expertise spans creative, social, paid media, content, and influencer marketing, working with brands to conquer and convert attention on social and digital platforms.