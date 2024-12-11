We Are Explorers Recruits Ella Garbett As New Sales & Partnerships Manager

We Are Explorers has announced the appointment of Ella Garbett as their new sales and partnerships manager.

Ella joins from DRUM, PHD’s content, partnerships, and entertainment division, where she spearheaded impactful media campaigns for brands including VW Group, Diageo, and PepsiCo. A passionate climber and hiker, Ella combines her love for outdoor adventure with a strong background in brand partnerships, making her a perfect fit for We Are Explorers at this pivotal stage in its growth.

As a long-time admirer of We Are Explorers, Ella is deeply aligned with its mission to inspire people to explore the outdoors and protect the natural world. Her extensive experience in brand partnerships and content creation will help strengthen the platform’s ability to forge meaningful connections with both audiences and partners.

“I’ve been a fan of We Are Explorers for years, and I’m thrilled to join during such an exciting time for the company” said Garbett. “Their industry-leading audience engagement is truly impressive, and I’m eager to create strategic partnerships that leverage this incredible community. After years at DRUM, I’m excited to apply my expertise in storytelling and partnerships to a platform that has been such an influence on my own outdoor journey.”

Henry Brydon, CEO and founder of We Are Explorers, shared his excitement about Ella joining the team: “Having worked with Ella as a client, I’ve seen firsthand how she operates, and it’s impressive. Her passion for outdoor adventure and deep expertise in content and partnerships will be invaluable. She brings fresh energy and a deep understanding of how to connect with audiences in an authentic and impactful way. We’re excited to see her contributions as we continue to inspire Australians to explore and protect our natural world.”

The platform recently celebrated being named Travel Publication of the Year and announced the launch of new tools to enhance the user experience. Additionally, We Are Explorers is gearing up for its inaugural ExplorerFest in 2025—a 3 day festival for everyday explorers to connect in the outdoors, get active, learn something new, and be inspired.