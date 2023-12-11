Wavemaker Wins Allianz’s $20m Australian Media Account
Wavemaker has won the $20 million-rated media account for insurance group Allianz following a global pitch that saw the company align most of its media operations within GroupM.
Mindshare will lead the business globally and in two-thirds of markets around the world. EssenceMediacom will continue to work on the account in nine international markets. GroupM-backed agency MSix&Partners will support Allianz in its native Germany. The remit includes responsibility for full-funnel media strategy, planning, buying, and campaign execution. Publicis’ Spark Foundry had been the incumbent on the Australian account.
Other non-GroupM incumbents for the business include Omnicom, Publicis agencies and Jellyfish.
This latest win caps an exceptional year for Wavemaker with the agency winning a number of new accounts and being crowned B&T‘s Media Agency of the Year at the end of November (pictured above). The agency’s Australian CEO Peter Vogel said the gong was a “just reward” for the “blood, sweat and tears” the agency’s staff had expended during the year.
Christian Deuringer, head of global brand management and marketing at Allianz SE, said: “With the new partnership, we are able to deploy our ‘One brand strategy’ perfectly and connect with our customers in an even more relevant way across the entire customer journey.
“The new set-up combines the strengths of globally managed strategies with tailored roll-outs in local markets. We also expect significant synergies through more standardised processes and performance measurement.”
“Millions of people around the world trust Allianz to safeguard their futures for good reason,” said Adam Gerhart, global CEO of Mindshare.
“We’re excited to have the opportunity to help such a respected brand and responsible company harness the power of media to unlock new levels of growth, engagement, and marketing performance.”
Vogel declined to comment when contacted by B&T.
Ogilvy Group won Allianz’s global creative account in 2014 but the brand worked with Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam on a revamp of its “Get ready for the best” campaign this year. It has also worked with Edelman in 2023.
The insurer’s local creative agency is Howatson+Company.
Please login with linkedin to commentwavemaker
Latest News
Social Soup Delivers Healthy Result For Simply Chips
Australia and New Zealand influencer marketing business, Social Soup, has delivered an almost 10 times return on investment for healthy snack brand Simply Chips in a nine-month campaign using Social Soup’s exclusive and extensive network of influencers and samplers. By tapping into Social Soup’s community of influential product samplers – or “Soupers” – the Simply […]
Pippa Chambers Announced As Cannes In Cairns Content Director
Former editor, seasoned adland journalist and content curator, Pippa Chambers, has joined The Misfits as Cannes in Cairns content director. Having launched in 2022, APAC’s festival of creativity Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, has gone from strength to strength and shows no signs of slowing down. Having attracted 1,200 people in 2023, the annual […]
Vogue Living Announces VL50 Awards Celebrating All Things Design
Vogue Living has announced the inaugural VL50 Awards, a celebration of the country’s top 50 interior designers, architects, landscape designers, product designers and artists, will launch in February 2024. VL50 is presented in partnership with luxury furniture business Mobilia, along with supporting partners Range Rover, Ruinart and Waterford. “For 58 years, Vogue Living has championed […]
Lux Resort Shangri-La Joins Cannes In Cairns At Hotel Partner
Luxury multinational resort Shangri-La has joined Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest as a hotel partner. The deal sees the powerhouse event more than double accommodation partners for 2024. The popular establishment, located in the heart of The Marina in Cairns, joins Pullman Cairns International, Novotel Cairns Oasis Resort, The Doubletree by Hilton Cairns, and […]
SXSW Reveals 2024 Dates
SXSW has announced that it will be back in 2024, revealing dates for the second conference. SXSW SYDNEY 2024 MONDAY 14 – SUNDAY 20, OCTOBER “To say SXSW Sydney left a mark on the city in its inaugural year is an understatement. The team pulled together a remarkable grand-scale event that brought together APAC’s creative […]
Reef Unlimited Announced As Adventure Partner For Cannes In Cairns 2024
There’s no limit for thrill-seekers at Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, as the leading APAC festival of creativity reveals Reef Unlimited as the official adventure partner for the 2024 event. With three days of inspiring, bold and exclusive content tipped for Cannes in Cairns presented by Pinterest, it’s important that delegates not only soak […]
Tommy Little Brings The Laughs For Honda CR-V Via Mushroom Creative House
Introducing #JoyFace. Honda’s answer to the launch of the all-new CR-V. Coinciding with the significant milestone for the business, celebrating 75 years in the industry, the team have unveiled a captivating video series and national giveaway starring Australian comedian Tommy Little. With the help of creative agency Mushroom Creative House, the team produced the strategy […]
Koto Unveils Mammoth Call Of Duty Brand Alignment Work
Colleagues giving you the total pre-Christmas shits? Blow off some steam with this Call Of Duty news.
Optus Outage, Cricket World Cup & Tillies Stars Top Google’s Year In Search
Find out what Aussies Googled in 2023! We're assuming p@rn was eliminated from the running.
Netflix Makes MASSIVE Transparency Move As It Reveals Global Viewing Data On Top Shows
Do you watch the same three Netflix shows on repeat? Discover how you're skewing the data with this.
Erin Oliver Appointed To Lead Hardie Grant Media’s Reimagined Production Studio Sherpa
Hardie Grant Media, a leading independent marketing network, has appointed Erin Oliver as Studio Director of Sherpa and tasked her with reimagining the business as the network’s production studio.
Buddy Decarbonise Platform Stops FOUR Tonnes Of Carbon Emissions In Three Months
Just six campaigns in and emissions cut by up to two thirds against benchmarks
“It’s Giving Spotify Doop!” – Customers Including Dee Madigan Divided by Mecca’s Beauty Bag Wrap
The question needs to be asked - how does Mecca charge $100 for lip gloss AND still manage such a cult following?
From On The Field To In The Pitch: What Adland Can Learn From AFL Boundary Umpires
Grab a soggy pie and a warm beer as Initiative's Sophie Mateer talks AFL boundary umpires and the lessons for adland.
Big Duck Energy In Sydney Harbour
Giant 40ft inflatable duck to float into Darling Harbour ahead of Sydney Premiere of MIGRATION on December 17. To celebrate the release of Illumination’s new original comedy Migration, Gwen, the lovable duckling daughter, will be the BIG special guest at the Sydney Premiere on Sunday, 17 December. The 40ft high inflatable Gwen will migrate along […]
“Kids Can Kind Of Be Pricks!” Ryan Reynolds Brings The Charm & The Gags For Sick Kids Charity PSA
Love Ryan Reynolds even more in this kids charity PSA. Or hate him a bit more if you thought Green Lantern was terrible.
Can’t Help Falling In Love With Parkes: How One Long Weekend & Hundreds Of Elvis Impersonators Put A Regional NSW Town On The Map
Every family has an Elvis-loving aunt or uncle. They're the ones you always want to avoid at Christmas.
Puma Terminates Sponsorship Of Israeli Soccer Team
Yes, Israel, Brittany Higgins & Ben Roberts-Smith have dominated 2023's headlines. And there's no end in sight in 2024.
Accor Extends Its Stay With AFL For A Further Four Years
The AFL is pleased to announce a four-year partnership extension with hospitality group Accor as the official accommodation partner of the AFL and AFLW until the end of 2027. Lead image: L-R: Sarah Derry (CEO Accor Pacific), Kylie Rogers (AFL EGM Customer and Commercial), Peta Webster (AFL GM Commercial), and Anne Gill (Senior Vice President Commercial, […]
The Works Announces Four Internal Promotions
With its proximity to Sydney's Luna Park, we expect these four The Works staffers to be celebrating on the Wild Mouse.
Are Media & Cocogun Launch Summer Campaign “Come On, Switch Off”
There's no better time to grab a magazine than over the summer break. Could also be handy if you have cockroaches.
Inside NGEN: Wavemaker’s Andrew Sintras On Why You Shouldn’t Pass Up A Chance For Coffee With The Big Boss
Here B&T's talking to industry young guns & their top tips for getting ahead. Fear not, there's no office arse-lickers.
“Malicious & Concocted Allegations”: Alan Jones Launches Attack On Journalists
Alan Jones has sent an explosive letter of demand to Nine editors. No doubt with a squirt of Roja Haute eau de parfum.
“The Drum Should Stay And Insiders Should Go!” – Audience Fury As ABC Axes The Drum
As Q+A can well attest, attracting virtually zero audience is no sign you'll cop the axe at the ABC.
Fast 10: AANA’s Josh Faulks On Christmas Presents, Exercise & Ad Bans
It's 10 quick ones with the AANA's Josh Faulks. Alas, pocket square folding tips not amongst them.
Bunnings Now Australia’s 2nd Most Trusted Brand, Optus Still Tanking
No real surprises on this most/least trusted brands survey. Although B&T's favourite brand, BWS, not getting a look in.
Cannes Lions Announces 2023 Sustainable Development Goals Donations
Think Cannes is one week-long, rosé-soaked knees-up? As you'll read here, it also does some good too.
Google Reveals Premier Partner Award Winners For 2023!
Read all of Google's 2023 Premier Partner Award winners here. Unless you'd already Googled it.
Apparent Appoints Jason Hill As Chief Strategy Officer From Ogilvy Singapore
Jason Hill quits his Singapore post for a move back to Apparent. Declares the chewing gum has never tasted so good.
LiSTNR Launches Massive Aussie Summer Of Sport
LiSTNR is off to a flying start for summer with its bumper sports content, which is set to turn up the heat all season long. Lead image: LiSTNR Cricket: Adam Peacock, Gus Worland, Mark Taylor, Brad Haddin & Alyssa Healy Kicking off with Triple M Rocks Cricket live from the pitch at Perth’s Optus Stadium tomorrow, […]
R/GA Promotes Michael Titshall To CEO Of Asia Pacific
Michael Titshall the man to hit up for duty-free gin and Toblerones as he takes on wider APAC remit.
NewsCast Nabs Rachel Fountain From Deadset Studios
News Corp Australia today announced the appointment of Rachel Fountain (lead image) as content director, audio (news, sport and lifestyle) for NewsCast, the company’s on-demand audio division. In this new role Fountain will work alongside the company’s newsrooms to develop news, sport and lifestyle audio programming as the business continues to build its commercial audio offering. […]
The Brag Media Secures Exclusive Commercialisation Rights To Bluesfest 2024
Are you hopeless at smuggling drugs into music festivals? Sadly this news comes with absolutely no tips whatsoever.
TV Ratings: A Win For The Chase And Seven
B&T sees the Christmas break as a time to wind down and get as far away from the bloody daily TV ratings as possible.
Richard Kingsmill Calls It Quits With triple j After 35 Years
Thirty-five years at triple j! That's a helluva a lot of C-grade indie music in anyone's language.
OPINION: Stop Mourning The Media World Of The Past, And Start Celebrating The Future
Can't get over any of your exes? This "don't mourn the past" opinion piece could offer handy insights.