WA’s Road Safety Commission Launches “No One Plans A Crash” Via The Brand Agency

On our everyday journeys, we plan to pick our children up from school, to be at work on time for a meeting and to meet our friends at the beach. But no one plans for a crash. This new campaign from The Brand Agency targets all Western Australian road users and asks them to think about that very fact. Every time they walk out the door, they must make conscious decisions to make that journey safe.

The Road Safety Commission’s latest evolution of its “Make Every Journey Safe” platform was launched in December by Road Safety Minister, the Hon. Paul Papalia, with a 15m-long metal sculpture at Scarborough Beach depicting a vehicle crashed into the campaign line. This week sees the full roll-out of the remainder of the campaign across TV, BOD, cinema, audio, OOH, digital and social.

For the TV campaign, rather than just one TVC, there are five 30″ spots for each of the two featured households. The first house belongs to an everyday family; the other, a group of young housemates. Each 30″ spot joins a respective household as they discuss their plans for the day before leaving to embark on their everyday journey using different modes of transport. These realistic scenes are interrupted by an emotional ‘premonition’ from a concerned and grieving family member or loved one, before snapping back to everyday reality.

CREDITS

Road Safety Commission

Client: Rebecca Hamilton, Director Policy & Programs

Client: Joanna Hynes, Strategic Communications Officer

Client: Alisia Mumby, Campaigns Officer

Client: Kirsten Brent, Digital Communications Coordinator

The Brand Agency, Perth

Executive Creative Director: Dean Hunt

Senior Art Director: Niall Stephen

Senior Copywriter: Dan Debuf

Creative: Lachy Banton

Head of Brand Strategy: Hannah Muirhead

Account Management: Evan Murie, Brendon Lewis, David Svarc

Production/Design: Dan Agostino, Katrina Clayton, Angelica Garland, Marcie Greenall, George Cooke, Julian Farnan

Production Company: Clockwork Films & King Street Executive Producers: Katie Trew & Heath George

Senior Producer: Alan Robinson

Producer: Rylee Bannan

Production Coordinator: Rebecca McCarthy Director: Armand de Saint-Salvy

Talent: Warren Lyons, Cassie Young, Delilah Pettly, Michael Rainone, Alex Arco and Takia Morrison Continuity: Melissa Hayward 1st AD: John Fairhead

DoP: Patrick O’Sullivan First AC: Paolo Felici

2nd AC: Amelia Rose

B Cam: Elliott Nieves B Cam First AC: Meredith Lindsay VTR: David Attwell

VTR assist: Mason Truong Gaffer: Dan Spriggs Best Boy: Arif Defty Rashid

Elix Assist: Chris Martin

Elix Assist: Erin Guy Key Grip: Greg McKie

Grip Assist: Clint Lawrence

Grip Assist: Tim Green

Sound Recordist: Gavin Repton

Boom Op: Ben Cowman

Art Director: Murray Edwards

Props Buyer: Kaylee Higgott and Sally Phipps

Art Assist: Darrell Beck Wardrobe: Maria Papandrea

Wardrobe Assist: Hannah Letizia Hair and make-up: Kate Farmer  Location Manager: Claire Burton and Rachel Hawkins

Unit Manger: Jakob Grasa

Production Assistant: Leslie Hornong

Audio Post: Cue Sound

