WA’s Road Safety Commission Launches “No One Plans A Crash” Via The Brand Agency

On our everyday journeys, we plan to pick our children up from school, to be at work on time for a meeting and to meet our friends at the beach. But no one plans for a crash. This new campaign from The Brand Agency targets all Western Australian road users and asks them to think about that very fact. Every time they walk out the door, they must make conscious decisions to make that journey safe.

The Road Safety Commission’s latest evolution of its “Make Every Journey Safe” platform was launched in December by Road Safety Minister, the Hon. Paul Papalia, with a 15m-long metal sculpture at Scarborough Beach depicting a vehicle crashed into the campaign line. This week sees the full roll-out of the remainder of the campaign across TV, BOD, cinema, audio, OOH, digital and social.

For the TV campaign, rather than just one TVC, there are five 30″ spots for each of the two featured households. The first house belongs to an everyday family; the other, a group of young housemates. Each 30″ spot joins a respective household as they discuss their plans for the day before leaving to embark on their everyday journey using different modes of transport. These realistic scenes are interrupted by an emotional ‘premonition’ from a concerned and grieving family member or loved one, before snapping back to everyday reality.

