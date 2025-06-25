Warner Bros. Discovery & Special PR Have Teamed Up To Serve ‘Hot Fellas Bakery’

Superfans of the global hit Max Original series And Just Like That… are in for a sweet (or savoury) baked treat, with the Australian launch of ‘Hot Fellas Bakery’—the fictional bakery from the series, owned by larger-than-life character Anthony Marentino (played by Mario Cantone).

Featured throughout And Just Like That…, ‘Hot Fellas Bakery’ is where Anthony and his team of handsome bakers serve up sass, sweetness and seriously hot buns. Now, Aussie fans can step inside this slice of the show and savour the experience—literally.

Bringing an Aussie twist to the menu, visitors can indulge in a complimentary baked treat, crafted exclusively for the event by the pastry wizards at A.P. Bakery, known for its cult-favourite croissants and creations. “Calling all carb enthusiasts – we’re thrilled to bring Anthony’s iconic Hot Fellas Bakery to Sydney, where our Aussie Hot Fellas aim to serve – and I’m not just talking about serving pastries,” said Sasha Mackie, senior director, marketing, Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ.

“From 27-29 June, And Just Like That… fans will be able to truly immerse themselves in the world of the show, and take a bite of the Big Apple, but with a delicious Aussie twist.

“The bakery launch is in celebration of season three of And Just Like That… which is streaming weekly, only on Max.”

The Aussie Hot Fellas bakery pop-up follows the launch of the New York outpost which was available for US fans of the series earlier in June.

“And Just Like That is more than a show – it’s a cultural obsession. We wanted to give Aussie fans an experience only Max could deliver – cheeky, stylish and dripping in pop culture. It’s a bold, fabulous way to celebrate the fandom whilst sparking real conversation for the brand,” said Alex Bryant, managing director, Special PR.

‘Hot Fellas Bakery’ is operating as a standalone pop-up activation located at 191-195 Oxford Street in Darlinghurst’s Taylor Square, in celebration of And Just Like That… (S3) and will be open from 10am-12pm on Friday June 27, 8am-12pm on Saturday June 28 and 8am-12pm on Sunday June 29, 2025—until stock lasts daily.

The activation is being supported across earned PR, social and influencer activity.

CREDITS:

Client – Warner Bros. Discovery

PR – Special PR

Media – EssenceMediacom

Social – Present Company