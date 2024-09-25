Vanish Partners With Jessica Rowe To Launch New Vanish Gold Pro

Whether you’re a busy professional, a young family or parents of five, it can often feel like the laundry pile is never ending – especially when frustration sets in trying to remove a stubborn stain repeatedly. To help Aussies tackle the world’s toughest stains Vanish has launched its new Gold Pro range, the brand’s best powder formula to remove the toughest stains in 30 minutes and at 20°C.

While some Aussies enjoy doing laundry, many are left frustrated by it with more than 30 per cent of families stating they hate doing laundry despite it being a necessary chore. Adding to the mental load, most of us lead busy lifestyles making it easy to collect a myriad of tough stains on our clothes, whether that’s from spilt coffee, a pasta sauce splash or make-up.

The new range features an innovative cold wash catalyst which enhances washing performance and removes stains at 20°C and in just 30 minutes – quicker than watching an episode of your favourite TV show or whipping up a meal for two.

Self-confessed Crap Housewife and Vanish Ambassador Jess Rowe (@jessjrowe) knows first-hand how important it is to find easy, time-saving solutions around the home and hopes to break down the common concerns when it comes to stain removal, helping Aussies get out of the laundry.

“I know my laundry can reach breaking point! Life can be messy and complicated with spag bol stains and all the other joys that being busy can bring to your life. But there are ways to make it more manageable – with simple ways to tackle stains thanks to the new Vanish Gold Pro,” she said.

Another concern for families(57 per cent) isthat stain remover may damage their clothes, so they limit usage. Vanish’s formula is safe for everyday fabrics including cotton and polycotton, colours and whites and is free from chlorine bleach. Additionally, its ability to remove tough stains in cold and short cycles means gentler washing conditions, resulting in less colour and fibre loss, helping consumers to love their clothes for longer.

The new Vanish Gold Pro range is available to purchase at leading supermarkets and retailers, with RRP’s starting from $19 AUD.