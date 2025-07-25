NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (24/7/25): Melbourne Storm's Victory Made Bittersweet By Jahrome Hughes's Shock Shoulder Injury

Last night, the NRL did the numbers for Nine, with winning team Melbourne Storm’s halfback Jahrome Hughes getting dealt a major blow, reaching out to try and make a tackle on a runaway James Tedesco and landing on his shoulder, leaving it dislocated.

Melbourne Storm’s victory was bittersweet after Hughes was forced from the field early in the second half of his side’s victory against the Sydney Roosters.

Melbourne went home with a 30-34 win over the Sydney Roosters, but Hughes’s injury leaves Melbourne’s premiership hopes in the air.

As Storm medical staff struggled to put the joint back in, the 30-year-old was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

“The doctor’s gone with him,” Storm coach Craig Bellamy said.

“It’s dislocated and they couldn’t get it in here. Whether he’s got a crack in it as well, we might not know until tomorrow. He’ll probably have to go under to get it back in.

“I don’t think it’s overly good news. I think the longer they’re out, it’s a bigger problem … it stretches the ligaments and muscles around the joint,” he added.

Hughes will go for scans, but the Storm team is already bracing for a stint without the Dally M medallist, with Jonah Pezet the option to come in.

The Storm entered the round in third place with two wins over fifth-placed Brisbane, but have a brutal run home in their bid to finish in the top four.

Also on Nine, Tipping Point continues to top the Ratings, with a Total TV National Reach of 1,454,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 801,000.

Over on Seven, the AFL brought a Total TV National Reach of 1,568,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 474,000.

Channel 10‘s Airport 24/7, a series launched last month, shows the behind-the-scenes of Australia’s busiest airport, Melbourne Airport. Last night’s episode saw a Total TV National Reach of 716,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 347,000.

ABC‘s 7.30 brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,170,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 689,000.

